Photo: BLM Dakotas, Copper City Trail System
National Public Lands Day is celebrated annually at public lands in the United States on the fourth Saturday of September. A signature event of the National Environmental Education Foundation, it promotes both popular enjoyment and volunteer conservation of public lands.
2021 date: Saturday, September 25.
Hashtags: #npld #NationalPublicLandsDay.
