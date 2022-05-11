Photo: National Park Service, Golden Spike National Historic Site (Some rights reserved)

Second Saturday in May in the USA

Hashtag: #NationalTrainDay

Wikipedia: National Train Day was a holiday started by Amtrak in 2008 as a method to spread information to the general public about the advantages of railway travel and the history of trains in the United States. It was held each year on the Saturday closest to May 10, the anniversary of the pounding of the Golden spike in Promontory, Utah, which marked the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S. Events were held at major Amtrak stations as well as railroad museums across the country and often have passenger cars and model railroad layouts on display. The largest events took place in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. National Train Day was cancelled after 2015 due to budget cuts within Amtrak, although other rail organizations continue to observe the holiday.

Elsewhere

nps.gov/subjects/transportation/railroads.htm

Embedded Tweets

Since the "golden spike" was first laid 150 years ago, railroads continued to connect the country and American people. Railroads also brought the first visitors to national parks. Learn more at: https://t.co/NV78BF5WHH#NationalTrainDay pic.twitter.com/EGZEL00IUN — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) May 9, 2022

#DYK that it's National Train Day? Historically Santa Fe went through the park since 1880s. One of the ways early visitors came to Petrified Forest, getting off at the old Adamana train station that no longer exists. Today BNSF has around 80 trains a day! (hl) #NationalTrainDay pic.twitter.com/VOpqhEG95f — Petrified Forest NP (@PetrifiedNPS) May 11, 2019

Happy #NationalTrainDay!



Park Superintendent Boles wrote that, “we are also receiving great assistance from the Texas & Pacific, and Missouri Pacific Railroads, in their extensive advertising campaigns.”



📸 NPS#CarlsbadCaverns #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque #IYCK2021 pic.twitter.com/UrTeSyvXoB — Carlsbad Caverns NPS (@CavernsNPS) May 8, 2021

Planeta