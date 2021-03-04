home Communication, Indigenous, USA Native America Calling

Native America Calling

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication Indigenous USA
Posted on
Logo

Recommended listening

Native America Callingnativeamericacalling.com – is a live Monday-Friday, call-in program linking public radio stations, the Internet, and listeners together in a thought-provoking national conversation about issues specific to Native communities. Each program engages noted guests and experts with callers throughout the USA and is designed to improve the quality of life for Native Americans. The show calls itself the nation’s largest electronic talking circle.

Key Links
nativeamericacalling.com
Facebook
Soundcloud
@180099native

Listen live Monday–Friday 11am-noon, Albuquerque

Phone: 1-800-996-28481 (800-99-NATIV)

2020

Earlier
https://www.nativeamericacalling.com/monday-september-30-2019-celebrating-indigenous-podcasts
https://twitter.com/180099native/status/1178700026769367040

https://www.nativeamericacalling.com/tuesday-july-30-2019-how-to-be-a-good-tourist-on-native-landshttps://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling/07-30-19-how-to-be-a-good-tourist-on-native-lands

09-04-18 Inviting in the world’s tourists by Native America Calling https://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling/09-04-18-inviting-in-the-worlds-tourists on #SoundCloud

Native America Calling 07-11-18 The hard work of language revitalization

http://www.nativeamericacalling.com/wednesday-july-11-2018-the-hard-work-of-language-revitalizationhttps://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling/07-11-18-the-hard-work-of-language-revitalization

Elsewhere on the Web
KUNM

Twitter
https://twitter.com/180099native

Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling

Features

Language Revitalization
Pow Wow
International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Planeta.com

Podcast
Indigenous
Albuquerque = Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil
Radio
Soundcloud Faves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.