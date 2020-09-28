Lingo Cards

Native American Day is September 25 in Nevada.

There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples.

We also celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay

Planeta

Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism. We created the Indigenous Peoples and Tourism Website Award, hosted the Indigenous Peoples Week, and continue to explore Indigenous Tourism on Facebook and follow Indigenous leaders on Twitter.

Nevada

Nevada dubs Sept. 25 ‘Native American Day’ – Indian Country Today

Gov. Sisolak declares Sept. 25 Native American Day, honors community by encouraging exploration of culture

Nevada: Four Great Basin Native American tribes were the first peoples of the Silver State: the Washoe, the Northern Paiute, the Southern Paiute and the Western Shoshone. Together, they encompass Nevada’s 27 tribes, bands and colonies, each with own unique traditions and identities.

California

californianativeamericanday.com – facebook

Embedded Tweets

Nevada joins a growing number of states that have dedicated a day toward honoring Indigenous people and cultures. https://t.co/cNWKtRb9kJ — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) September 26, 2020

Today, I proclaimed Sept. 25 to be Native American Day to honor the Native American Community in Nevada and recognize how the culture and history of the Indigenous people in Nevada have helped shape the State we are today. pic.twitter.com/g1YgGSIuz3 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 25, 2020

Happy California Native American Day! In 1968, California Tribal Leaders & Governor Ronald Reagan declared the fourth Friday of September as “California Indian Day." Today, we take this opportunity to celebrate Native American history, contributions & achievements in California. pic.twitter.com/fyTtIh07eF — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) September 25, 2020

Reflections

USA Today reports that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.

Planeta