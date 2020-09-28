Lingo Cards
Native American Day is September 25 in Nevada.
There are other holidays and commemorations of the world’s Indigenous Peoples including August 9, the United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People / Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas / Journée internationale des peuples autochtonesa. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples.
We also celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Hashtag #IndigenousPeoplesDay
Planeta.com embeds and spotlights Indigenous culture and tourism. We created the Indigenous Peoples and Tourism Website Award, hosted the Indigenous Peoples Week, and continue to explore Indigenous Tourism on Facebook and follow Indigenous leaders on Twitter.
Nevada dubs Sept. 25 ‘Native American Day’ – Indian Country Today
Gov. Sisolak declares Sept. 25 Native American Day, honors community by encouraging exploration of culture
Nevada: Four Great Basin Native American tribes were the first peoples of the Silver State: the Washoe, the Northern Paiute, the Southern Paiute and the Western Shoshone. Together, they encompass Nevada’s 27 tribes, bands and colonies, each with own unique traditions and identities.
californianativeamericanday.com – facebook
USA Today reports that more cities are recognizing Native Americans on Columbus Day. The roots of rethinking the holiday go back several decades. Rethinking Columbus, the seminal educational report, was published in 1991.
