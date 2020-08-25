home Education, Indigenous, Technology, USA Native Innovation

Native Innovation

Native Innovation is a Native American and Veteran owned, full service network management company serving the southwestern United States. “We provide enterprise network services to corporate, educational, government, and medical customers. With a variety of support options, from pay-per-incident to annual maintenance agreements, you’ll be sure to find a solution that fits your budget. With Native Innovation we unify your disparate technologies under one roof. Our complete list of services cover anything from a single server or router to your entire network; from your Internet connection to the end-user’s keyboard. We are confident in our reputation for great service, knowledgeable engineers, and satisfied clients.”

Key Links
www.NativeInnovation.com
Facebook
@NativeInnovate

YouTube

Presentations

Sharing Cultures on the Social Web (2017)

Planeta.com

Native Innovation Conference 2017
Welcome to the Modern Classroom: Native Innovation Conference #nii2016
Education
Technology
Innovation

