Logo

#NatureForAll is a global movement to inspire love of nature—of our earth, water, sky, plants, animals, and people. Hashtag: #NatureForAll

Key Links

natureforall.global

storytelling-festival

Facebook

YouTube

@natureforall

Questions

What is the history of the Nature for all movement? = ¿Cuál es la historia del movimiento la Naturaleza para todos?

How do people participate in the storytelling festival? = ¿Cómo participa la gente en el festival de cuentacuentos?

How is ‘nature for all’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. ¿Cómo se traduce ‘naturaleza para todos’ a otros idiomas? Bonus points para lenguas indígenas durante el Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas.

Storytelling Festival

📣Announcing the #NatureForAll Storytelling Festival!

Around the world people are sharing their love of nature stories, whether those are podcasts, blogs, artwork or films!

Help grow this wave of love for nature! What’s YOUR #NatureLoveStory? 💚

🎬 https://t.co/aeXBDU786o 🎨 pic.twitter.com/0rlg8rFuRS — #NatureForAll (@natureforall) April 5, 2022

Nature Love Story (2022)

Playbook

In 2015, the Canadian Parks Council (CPC) formed a citizen working group to develop an action guide to connect Canadians with Nature. One year later, The Nature Playbook was launched to great acclaim.

The #NatureForAll Playbook has been developed in partnership with the CPC, with input from many other #NatureForAll partners. Using the CPC’s The Nature Playbook as a base, it incorporates much of the language and many of the same ideas and examples. It is augmented and expanded with ideas and examples received through international workshops held during the 2014 IUCN World Parks Congress and the 2016 IUCN World Conservation Congress as well as the outcomes of the 2015 Paul-F Brandwein Institute’s North American Summit: Inspiring a New Generation, and through ongoing collaboration among some 150 #NatureForAll partners worldwide. The #NatureForAll Playbook offers suggestions and possibilities, but also emphasizes the importance of knowing yourself or your organization, and connecting on your own terms—inspiring the love and support for Nature that will lead to increased action for its conservation now and into the future.

Planeta.com