Nature for Life 2020

The Nature for Life Hub will offer a virtual venue for multiple events as part of the four-day program. Hub organizers will work with champions, mobilizers, leaders and speakers who inspire and engage global audiences. These events will provide new content that will be broadcast live on social media and through the official virtual platform, as well as available online after the Hub. Over the four days, the Hub will take audiences on various thematic journeys, delving deep into specialist topics, practical solutions and ambitious actions. The virtual Hub will be an opportunity to hear from political and corporate leaders, the world’s youth, indigenous and community leaders, local authorities and cutting-edge thinkers, leaders and practitioners. Each day will culminate in key messages to be fed into UN biodiversity-related discussions.

📆 SAVE THE DATE 📆



This month, @UNDP, @UNBiodiversity, @UNEP & 30+ partner orgs join for a 4-day virtual event where govts, business, finance, youth & #Indigenous communities will come together to discuss why we need #NatureForLife

Join us! 👉 https://t.co/j5EE6MvUyT pic.twitter.com/pm0YLhIYKH — UNDP Geneva (@UNDPGeneva) September 7, 2020

We're proud to partner on the #NatureforLife Hub, a 4-day virtual event that puts nature at the heart of development and green recovery. Starts Sept. 24. https://t.co/BkHcXRA9gs pic.twitter.com/MzjOhJGnm2 — WCS (@TheWCS) September 3, 2020

