Navajo Tours USA – navajotoursusa.com – is a Navajo-owned outdoor recreation and tour company based in New Mexico USA. Business motto: Tread lightly. Experience everything.

Navajo Tours USA advocates Indigenous connection to the outdoors, responsibly showcase nature, art, culture, and history, and commit to authentic experiences with all guests.

Since 2016, services provide travel guests opportunities to visit Navajo lands with Navajo guides in northwest New Mexico. Tours visit Chaco Canyon, Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, Crow Canyon Dinétah, Rainbow Bridge, and more.

The majority of our travel guests were international, so we have taken a huge revenue loss. Our business @navajotoursusa will reopen June 8th based on @NNPrezNez lifting travel restrictions. https://t.co/CgDCwAxvWf — Kialo Winters 🎒🌄 Tour Guide (@KialoWinters) May 19, 2020

