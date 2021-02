Logo

Elsewhere on the Web: NavajoWeb is back online with the Navajo Dictionary!​ One of our fave apps returns with an invigorated website — dictionary.nihizaad.com.

Hashtags: #DinéBizaad

dictionary.nihizaad.com

It’s official, @NavajoWeb is online and ready!​ Minor hiccups during today's launch but everything is resolved now. #DinéBizaad https://t.co/FYtpvSZTyE pic.twitter.com/LksDwEoefv — Kialo Winters 🎒🌄 Tour Guide (@KialoWinters) April 14, 2020

