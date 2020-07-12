We celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela (July 18, 1918 – December 5, 2013) on #MandelaDay, July 18.

Nelson Mandel Day (July 18)

#InternationalMandelaDay is celebrated each year on 18 July. This year, in light of the impact of Covid19, Mandela Day will be the day we share the successes we have achieved, & the lessons we have learned, as we battle this pandemic.https://t.co/FSX4XjbqcU#MandelaDay2020 — Iziko_Museums (@Iziko_Museums) July 8, 2020

HISTORY: On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after serving a 27 year sentence. pic.twitter.com/BWcAHpjJM4 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 11, 2019

Madiba, I let you go

10 of the most interesting things Nelson Mandela ever said – Washington Post

Nelson Mandela was Africa’s Lincoln

Mandela House in Orlando, Soweto

Places named after Mandela

The purpose of freedom is to create it for others.

Spanish: El propósito de la libertad es crear para los demás.

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

Spanish: La mayor gloria en la vida no consiste en no caer nunca, sino en levantarnos cada vez que caemos.

It is never my custom to use words lightly.

Spanish: Nunca es mi costumbre de usar las palabras a la ligera.

We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.

Spanish: Debemos usar el tiempo sabiamente y para siempre darse cuenta de que el tiempo es siempre oportuno para hacer lo correcto.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

Spanish: La educación es el arma más poderosa que puedes usar para cambiar el mundo.

There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered.

Spanish: No hay nada como volver a un lugar que se mantiene sin cambios para encontrar las maneras en que tu mismo ha alterado.

Resentment is like drinking a glass of poison and waiting for your enemies to die.

Spanish: El resentimiento es como beber un vaso de veneno y esperar a que tus enemigos mueran.

For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

As I have said, the first thing is to be honest with yourself. You can never have an impact on society if you have not changed yourself… Great peacemakers are all people of integrity, of honesty, but humility.

In my country we go to prison first and then become President.

Si no hay comida cuando se tiene hambre, si no hay medicamentos cuando se está enfermo, si hay ignorancia y no se respetan los derechos elementales de las personas, la democracia es una cáscara vacía, aunque los ciudadanos voten y tengan parlamento. (Ushuaia, 1998)

– Definiciones_de_la_democracia

No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.

Political division based on color is entirely artificial and, when it disappears, so will the domination of one color group by another.

Spanish: La división política basada en el color es completamente artificial y, cuando desaparece, también lo hará la dominación de un grupo de colores por otro.

Mandela’s jazz revolutionaries – We know about Nelson Mandela and the tremendous personal sacrifices he made to dismantle the apartheid regime, but what of the many South African exiles who were finally able to return home after Mandela’s release in 1990? Hugh Masekela, a legend of world jazz, talked with Into the Music about how the Nobel Prize winning activist and leader made it possible for him to return to South Africa.

Cry Freedom: Mandela’s Legacy

