Buzzwords

Net Zero = achieving an overall balance between emissions produced and emissions taken out of the atmosphere

Elsewhere on the Web

What is Net Zero?

Embedded Tweets

++BREAKING++



The Guardian's style guide has now ruled on how to write "net zero" & "net-zero emissions"



And it has decided a hyphen is not needed for either?!



Surely, it should be "net-zero emissions", though, as a compound adjective?https://t.co/IWXY48GwhI pic.twitter.com/ogFJfNZ1va — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) April 27, 2021

Net zero, saving koalas and forest wars: the crucial environment battles looming in Australia https://t.co/gHsrfK6YI5 — Martine Maron (@martine_maron) January 24, 2021

Videos

Planeta