One of our all-time fave global gatherings, New Zealand (Aotearoa) – NetHui – nethui.org.nz returns for a virtual conference October 13-14. Don’t be a bystander. Participants can join from anywhere in Aotearoa and overseas. There’s a healthy code of conduct (kaupapa), now more important than ever. Hashtag: #nethui

How are we going to deliver a weird, different and awesome NetHui 2020 in a fully online format?



We have a sharp, focused and dynamic programme designed to keep you engaged. Take a look, get excited and register.



🗓️ 13-14 October, two half-days

🔗 https://t.co/BxmujcEK4Z pic.twitter.com/TXLguRZ6F9 — InternetNZ | Ipurangi Aotearoa (@InternetNZ) October 6, 2020

NetHui 2020 programme is live!



We’ll keep adding more sessions, descriptions and speakers' names over the next week. For now, you can have a look and see why we are excited about what is going to happen online on 13-14 October. #NetHui



👀👉https://t.co/FrcADT07FR pic.twitter.com/mnhAgI5Z5F — InternetNZ | Ipurangi Aotearoa (@InternetNZ) September 27, 2020

What is new in 2019?

Online

Essay

What we love: New Zealand takes the gold medal when it comes to livestreaming technology conferences. Nethui has set a global benchmark for an event inviting to locals, travelers and remote participants alike.

NetHui is for everyone who has an interest in the challenges and vast opportunities the Internet presents, the policies and regulations around access and use of the Internet, or anyone that simply wants to talk about the Internet.

As NetHui is a networking and educational event, our question from the Pacific is how to connect Planeta.com with the digital angels in New Zealand who would like to contribute to a global conversation about travel and tourism, conservation and environmental protection, Indigenous culture and language, and local efforts that merit acknowledgement.

About NetHui

Since 2010 NetHui brings everybody and anybody that wants to talk about the Internet together. It is not a conference and speakers won’t talk at you all day. NetHui is a community event – made for the community, by the community.

From the organizers: NetHui is about discussions, not presentations – participants set topics and lead conversations amongst all of the attendees. While there are plenary sessions with keynote speakers to bring participants together at the beginning and end of each day, most of a NetHui is dedicated to breakout sessions, often with multiple sessions running concurrently. This format deliberately creates smaller groups so more voices can be heard.

A NetHui feels very different to most events. The collaborative conversations between participants draws in views and expertise that is often overlooked. People share their own experiences as well as their expertise, so it is rare for a NetHui session to end without everyone feeling like they learned something new – even if they were experts in the topic to begin with.

Internet NZ: “InternetNZ has helped bring the NetHui experience to New Zealanders interested in the future of the Internet since 2011 – they have been held in cities, regions and at your house via live streaming. A NetHui brings people together to learn, share, create, expand networks, discuss the future of the Internet and the challenges and opportunities the Internet brings to us all – personally and professionally.”

