One of our all-time fave global gatherings, New Zealand (Aotearoa) – NetHui – nethui.org.nz returns for a virtual conference October 13-14. Don’t be a bystander. Participants can join from anywhere in Aotearoa and overseas. There’s a healthy code of conduct (kaupapa), now more important than ever. Hashtag: #nethui

Since 2010 brings people together to talk about the Internet together for face-to-face gatherings livestreamed and shared with the world. There are notable keynote speakers and government officials. Sessions also include smaller, more interactive sessions. Notes are taken on whiteboard and Google Docs.

Code of Conduct = Kaupapa

NetHui is a community event about the Internet, where everyone’s opinions and ideas are equally valued. The event is open to all people regardless of age, background, gender or ethnicity.

A respectful, open attitude towards others is expected from all participants, speakers, exhibitors and volunteers. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated and may result in your removal from the event.

The four pillars

Respect people

Enable participation

Stay on topic

Keep it safe

Livestreaming Video

New Zealand takes gold when it comes to live video streaming, making conferences accessible to the world. Our current choice of a benchmark event is New Zealand’s NetHui which since 2010 has made the most of face-to-face networking and online interaction.

