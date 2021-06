Buzzwords

Neurogastronomy = the study of flavor perception and the ways it affects cognition and memory

Recommended Listening

This is your brain on food – Blueprint for Living – How does taste work? Does food have an inherent taste, or is it more about how our brains perceive it? Blueprint takes a dive into the relatively new discipline of neurogastronomy.

Elsewhere on the Web

medicine.yale.edu

isneurogastronomy.org

Wikipedia

Neurogastronomy

Planeta