Nevada Climate

2020 Update: Nevada released its State Climate Strategy plan.

Climate Mitigation Policy Evaluation Framework

The 2020 State Climate Strategy is a living document. This framework will continue to be applied and the NCI working groups will continue their evaluation of new and existing policies, and will provide additional reports in the future that may include periodic reassessment as new information emerges. This approach provides a mechanism to track progress while providing a roadmap for where investments may be needed to ensure the adoption of robust and sound policies. The four metrics comprising the framework are focused on GHG emissions, climate justice, fiscal issues, and pathways to implementation.

Metric 1: GHG Emissions-Reduction Potential: What emissions reductions can be achieved, and on what timeline, by implementing the policy?

Metric 2: Climate Justice Considerations: Have communities of color, low-income households, and tribal partners (i.e., Indigenous communities) been directly engaged and consulted about the challenges and opportunities associated with the policy? Will the policy avoid any negative impacts to vulnerable communities, provide the opportunity for a net benefit, and/or reconcile broader social justice issues?

Metric 3: Budgetary & Economic Implications: What are the resources needed for implementation and administration of the policy? What is the long-term return on the investment?

Metric 4: Implementation Feasibility: What are the legal barriers to implementation of the policy?

