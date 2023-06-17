Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

The Nevada Independent

ByGuest Contributor

Jun 13, 2023
The Nevada Independentthenevadaindependent.com – is one of our fave sources for comprehensive coverage of political happenings and trends in Nevada.

Questions // Preguntas

  • Is there a way to follow particular reporter’s work? // ¿Hay alguna manera de seguir el trabajo de un reportero en particular?
  • How do you subscribe to the podcast? // ¿Cómo te suscribes al podcast?

What we like

  • No paywall

Southwest Gas faces pressure from climate groups, investors as it charts future

Background

About: The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

Content is free to everyone. Regular readers and supporters can choose to support our work by becoming sustaining members.

Indy Q&A: The A’s moving to Vegas

What the Colorado River drought means for Las Vegas

IndieTalks – The rise of nonpartisans in Nevada

Mining for Dollars

En Español
Las Vegas Strip, antes lleno de turistas, hoy casi abandonado debido al coronavirus

Introducing The Nevada Independent
As floodgates open for sports betting, new fund aims to deepen research on gambling addiction

Donors

IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration
Recommended listen: The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy

Wish the show notes included external links and relevant features.

Effective immediately, The Nevada Independent is putting all commenters on notice that we will not accept comments from anonymous persons and will immediately block anonymous commenters making untrue and/or unsubstantiated comments.

