The Nevada Independent – thenevadaindependent.com – is one of our fave sources for comprehensive coverage of political happenings and trends in Nevada.

Yucca Mountain

What we like

No paywall

Southwest Gas faces pressure from climate groups, investors as it charts future

Background

About: The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

Content is free to everyone. Regular readers and supporters can choose to support our work by becoming sustaining members.

Indy Q&A: The A’s moving to Vegas

What the Colorado River drought means for Las Vegas

IndieTalks – The rise of nonpartisans in Nevada

Advisory Council

Big announcement for @TheNVIndy: As we enter our fifth year, we have formed an advisory council to our board to help expand our reach — in readers, in donors, in coverage. I am so honored to have this dynamic group agree to be part of our mission:https://t.co/1Cad2aIDOn pic.twitter.com/XVM9XNaf0w — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 10, 2021

Mining for Dollars

En Español

Las Vegas Strip, antes lleno de turistas, hoy casi abandonado debido al coronavirus

This year's IndyFest conference will be entirely virtual. Please plan to join us on Oct. 2nd & 3rd, 2021. Details: https://t.co/1fKTGOVbNc pic.twitter.com/tnVXKDSFYw — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) August 28, 2021

Good morning from Nevada, where 3 years ago today, a small, merry band started @TheNVIndy. What a ride it has been with some of the best journalists and people I know.



A reminder of the order of the early nominating contests:



IA – Feb. 3

NH – Feb. 11

NV – Feb. 22

SC – Feb. 29 pic.twitter.com/aXvBLD34Md — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 17, 2020

Introducing The Nevada Independent

As floodgates open for sports betting, new fund aims to deepen research on gambling addiction

Donors

indy-matters

IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration

Recommended listen: The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy

Wish the show notes included external links and relevant features.

Comments

Effective immediately, The Nevada Independent is putting all commenters on notice that we will not accept comments from anonymous persons and will immediately block anonymous commenters making untrue and/or unsubstantiated comments.

Embedded Tweets

