Hashtags

Due to the Coronavirus shutdown, Nevada issued a state at home order. As of early June, the state is beginning to reopen.

Planeta.com is curating a wide collection of tweets (March-May and June-) documenting how Nevada and Las Vegas in particular respond to this new situation. Our rolling coverage is dived into the following sections:

March-May Stay Home for Nevada

June – Nevada Reopens

Headlines

Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees

Nevada man arrested after refusing to wear mask in casino

Las Vegas casino company is paying guests $20 to wear masks

Same old Vegas? Here’s what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed about Sin City

A changed Las Vegas is now open – CNN

After two months of darkness, the sun rises on the Strip – Nevada Independent

Vegas reopens: Big events key in helping Strip casinos ‘pivot to prosperity’ – Nevada Independent

Videos

#MaskUp4NV



Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions

https://youtu.be/4BLA_YLAN3Q’

Twitter Moment

⚡️ “Las Vegas Reopens”

Las Vegas Reopens

Photos

tk

Planeta