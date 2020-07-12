home 2020, Headlines, USA Nevada Reopens

Nevada Reopens

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020 Headlines USA
Posted on
Hashtags

Due to the Coronavirus shutdown, Nevada issued a state at home order. As of early June, the state is beginning to reopen.

Planeta.com is curating a wide collection of tweets (March-May and June-) documenting how Nevada and Las Vegas in particular respond to this new situation. Our rolling coverage is dived into the following sections:

March-May Stay Home for Nevada
JuneNevada Reopens

Headlines
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nevada man arrested after refusing to wear mask in casino
Las Vegas casino company is paying guests $20 to wear masks
Same old Vegas? Here’s what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed about Sin City
A changed Las Vegas is now open – CNN
After two months of darkness, the sun rises on the Strip – Nevada Independent
Vegas reopens: Big events key in helping Strip casinos ‘pivot to prosperity’ – Nevada Independent

Videos

#MaskUp4NV

Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions
https://youtu.be/4BLA_YLAN3Q’

Twitter Moment
⚡️ “Las Vegas Reopens”

Photos
tk

Planeta

Reopen

Stay Home for Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

Downtown Las Vegas

Bike Share in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News

Coronavirus, aka COVID19

Flatten the curve

Vital Vegas

The Nevada Independent

Relax

Nevada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.