Due to the Coronavirus shutdown, Nevada issued a state at home order. Starting in June, the state has begun to reopen.

Planeta.com is curating a wide collection of tweets (March-May and June-) documenting how the state and Las Vegas in particular respond to this new situation. Our rolling coverage is dived into the following sections:

March-May Stay Home for Nevada

June – Nevada Reopens

Resources

downtown.vegas/reopening-checklists-and-infographics

Headlines

Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike – 8 News Now

Tourists, employees talk about violent incidents on the Las Vegas Strip

Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery – RJ

Low Room Rates in Las Vegas Responsible for Labor Day Violence: Analyst

Strip check: The Boulevard won’t be back fully for a while, but Las Vegas’ heartbeat is showing signs of life

Timeline of casino reopenings

More than 500 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19 since June: officials

‘Wuhan of the Strip’: These Casino Staffers Are Working in Fear

Las Vegas Casinos Are Open, But Visitors Staying Away

S.O.S.: Las Vegas and the Deteriorating State of Nevada

Fertitta: Four closed Station Casinos properties might not reopen

Nevada man arrested after refusing to wear mask in casino

Las Vegas casino company is paying guests $20 to wear masks

Same old Vegas? Here’s what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed about Sin City

After two months of darkness, the sun rises on the Strip – Nevada Independent

Vegas reopens: Big events key in helping Strip casinos ‘pivot to prosperity’ – Nevada Independent

Videos

Concerns over large Labor Day weekend crowds in Las Vegas

#MaskUp4NV

Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions

https://youtu.be/4BLA_YLAN3Q’

Twitter Moment

⚡️ “Las Vegas Reopens”

https://twitter.com/i/moments/1273280351914168321

