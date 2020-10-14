Hashtags
Due to the Coronavirus shutdown, Nevada issued a state at home order. Starting in June, the state has begun to reopen.
Planeta.com is curating a wide collection of tweets (March-May and June-) documenting how the state and Las Vegas in particular respond to this new situation. Our rolling coverage is dived into the following sections:
March-May Stay Home for Nevada
June – Nevada Reopens
Headlines
Police: Cheaper rooms are a factor in violent crime spike – 8 News Now
Tourists, employees talk about violent incidents on the Las Vegas Strip
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery – RJ
Low Room Rates in Las Vegas Responsible for Labor Day Violence: Analyst
Strip check: The Boulevard won’t be back fully for a while, but Las Vegas’ heartbeat is showing signs of life
Timeline of casino reopenings
More than 500 visitors to Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19 since June: officials
‘Wuhan of the Strip’: These Casino Staffers Are Working in Fear
Las Vegas Casinos Are Open, But Visitors Staying Away
S.O.S.: Las Vegas and the Deteriorating State of Nevada
Fertitta: Four closed Station Casinos properties might not reopen
Nevada man arrested after refusing to wear mask in casino
Las Vegas casino company is paying guests $20 to wear masks
Same old Vegas? Here’s what coronavirus has and hasn’t changed about Sin City
After two months of darkness, the sun rises on the Strip – Nevada Independent
Vegas reopens: Big events key in helping Strip casinos ‘pivot to prosperity’ – Nevada Independent
Videos
Concerns over large Labor Day weekend crowds in Las Vegas
Las Vegas prepares to reopen with safety precautions
Twitter Moment
⚡️ “Las Vegas Reopens”
https://twitter.com/i/moments/1273280351914168321
