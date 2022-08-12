The Nevada Test Site encompasses 1375 square miles in central Nevada, straddling the ecological transition zone between the Mojave Desert and the Great Basin.

Wikipedia: The Nevada National Security Site, previously the Nevada Test Site, is a United States Department of Energy (DOE) reservation located in southeastern Nye County, Nevada, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of the city of Las Vegas. The site was established on January 11, 1951 for the testing of nuclear devices, covering approximately 1,360 square miles (3,500 km2) of desert and mountainous terrain. Nuclear weapons testing at the Nevada Test Site began with a 1-kiloton-of-TNT (4.2 TJ) bomb dropped on Frenchman Flat on January 27, 1951. Over the subsequent four decades, over one thousand nuclear explosions were detonated.

The Nevada Test Site Oral History Project at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is a comprehensive program dedicated to documenting, preserving and disseminating the remembered past of persons affiliated with and affected by the Nevada Test Site during the era of Cold War nuclear testing. From September 2003 through January 2008 a wide range of oral history narrators participated in the project including: national laboratory scientists & engineers; labor trades and support personnel; cabinet-level officials, military personnel & corporate executives; Native American tribal & spiritual leaders; peace activists and protesters; Nevada ranchers, families & communities downwind of the test site. Interviews with more than 150 people totaling 335 hours, related transcripts, documents and photographs are housed in UNLV Lied Library’s Department of Special Collections. Searchable transcripts, selected audio and video clips, scanned photographs and images are available online

Of almost 2,000 protestors at the Nevada Test Site protests on Feb 5, 1987, 438 were arrested and booked at the police station in Beatty, NV, mostly for trespassing. https://t.co/eLVkKZrYGf

Image via the Monthly Planet: PDF: https://t.co/hHVPo16rLx pp 18-19. pic.twitter.com/5ecmtwvPNu — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) February 6, 2022

Very disturbing map depicting how atmospheric nuclear testing directly impacted Western Shoshone and Southern Paiute communities. Nevada's indigenous people continue to be threatened by the nuclear waste storage proposal at Yucca Mountain.



Thanks to @ian_zabarte for sharing. pic.twitter.com/vc1MmW4z9z — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) October 20, 2019

