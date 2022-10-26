Photo: National Park Service (Some rights reserved)

West Virginia – Spotlight on a relatively new national park (established in 2020): New River Gorge which stretches for 53 miles (85 km) from just downstream of Hinton to Hawks Nest State Park near Ansted.

Key Links

Stray Observations

Established in 1978 as a national river and redesignated as a national park in 2020

America has a new national park but not all the locals are happy about it – Guardian

America’s Newest National Park Is Also the First in West Virginia

Embedded Tweets

The New River Gorge Bridge is the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the U.S., the third-highest bridge in the country, and one of the most photographed places in beautiful West Virginia.



Photo by Gary Hartley / @NewRiverNPS pic.twitter.com/cXFdCsh5Fi — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) October 24, 2022

