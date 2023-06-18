Planeta.com

Featured on this page are working notes regarding new titles. Many of these books, movies, and other titles are available on Amazon.com. As important are the links to the authors’ websites and related info. Note: we do receive a small commission for purchases made from links to Amazon on this website.

Simon Winchester

Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge

Clay Henderson
clayhendersonauthor.com
upf.com

Forces of Nature: A History of Florida Land Conservation

Michael Wesley
Wikipedia
unimelb.edu.au
Saturday Extra
blackincbooks.com.au

Mind of the Nation – Academic and writer Michael Wesley asks what Australians really think and how they feel about our universities, and where to next?

Morning Altars

Morning Altars: A 7-Step Practice to Nourish Your Spirit through Nature, Art, and Ritual
morningaltars.comFacebookInstagram

The Edge of the Plain
canongate.co.uk (Canongate)
How borders make and break our world – Late Night Live – Today, there are more borders in the world than ever before. In fact, the building of border walls, barriers and barricades has increased sixfold in the past two decades alone.
Letting Go of the Border – The Nation

Stanfords

Treasures of the Mexican Table

I’ll build a staircase to Paradise
macgriswold.com/ill-build-a-stairway-to-paradise

Gardening is the slowest of the performing arts.
Mac Griswold (mentioned in Paul Bangay’s Garden Rudimental — the world’s most amazing gardens)

I’ll build a staircase to Paradise (Amazon)

The Private Life of Mrs. Rachel Lambert Mellon: Life into Art Lecture by Mac Griswold

Anna Spenceley
Profile page
Handbook for Sustainable Tourism Practitioners
e-elgar.com

Guidance Groove
guidancegroove.com
labs.biology.ucsd.edu/kurle
Youtube
Isotopes reveal ecological changes in condors, fur seals and turtles
amzn.to/3LlxmG6

Inventing the Alphabet
Mythologies of the alphabet – ABC Radio National – Understandings of how the alphabet came into being  have been driven by ideology, religion, and geo-politics. Guest: Johanna Drucker, author of ‘Inventing the alphabet: the origin of letters from antiquity to the present’ (Chicago University Press)

Friends of UW Madison Libraries

Inventing the Alphabet

Planeta.com

Books
Top Shelf
Library

