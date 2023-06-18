New Titles

Poster
Simon Winchester
Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge
Clay Henderson
clayhendersonauthor.com
upf.com
Forces of Nature: A History of Florida Land Conservation
Michael Wesley
Wikipedia
unimelb.edu.au
Saturday Extra
blackincbooks.com.au
Mind of the Nation – Academic and writer Michael Wesley asks what Australians really think and how they feel about our universities, and where to next?
Morning Altars
Morning Altars: A 7-Step Practice to Nourish Your Spirit through Nature, Art, and Ritual
morningaltars.com – Facebook – Instagram
The Edge of the Plain
The Edge of the Plain
canongate.co.uk (Canongate)
How borders make and break our world – Late Night Live – Today, there are more borders in the world than ever before. In fact, the building of border walls, barriers and barricades has increased sixfold in the past two decades alone.
Letting Go of the Border – The Nation
Treasures of the Mexican Table
Treasures of the Mexican Table
I’ll build a staircase to Paradise
macgriswold.com/ill-build-a-stairway-to-paradise
Gardening is the slowest of the performing arts.
– Mac Griswold (mentioned in Paul Bangay’s Garden Rudimental — the world’s most amazing gardens)
I’ll build a staircase to Paradise (Amazon)
The Private Life of Mrs. Rachel Lambert Mellon: Life into Art Lecture by Mac Griswold
Anna Spenceley
Profile page
Handbook for Sustainable Tourism Practitioners
e-elgar.com
Guidance Groove
guidancegroove.com
labs.biology.ucsd.edu/kurle
Youtube
Isotopes reveal ecological changes in condors, fur seals and turtles
amzn.to/3LlxmG6
Inventing the Alphabet
Mythologies of the alphabet – ABC Radio National – Understandings of how the alphabet came into being have been driven by ideology, religion, and geo-politics. Guest: Johanna Drucker, author of ‘Inventing the alphabet: the origin of letters from antiquity to the present’ (Chicago University Press)
Friends of UW Madison Libraries
