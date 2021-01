Poster

Celebrating New Year’s Day on January 1

Translating: What are you doing New Year’s Eve?

Spanish: ¿Qué estás haciendo la víspera de Año Nuevo?

2020-2021

Lunar New Year

The first day of the Lunar New Year falls on the new moon between January 21 and February 20. In 2021, the first day of the Lunar New Year is February 12.

