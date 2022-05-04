New York City Links

New York City Flag

What would locals like others know about New York City? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

The World Trade Center Was Hated Even Before It Was Built

NYC Tourism May Not Fully Recover Until 2025, City Booster Predicts

An Interview With New York Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP

Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty

Let’s Not Destroy New York City’s Brutalist Masterpieces

40 Percent of the Buildings in Manhattan Could Not Be Built Today

Before and After: The New York State Pavilion Gets a Paint Job

World’s first underground park to open in New York by 2018

Clusterf*ck on Varick Street – Brooklyn Spoke – @BrooklynSpoke

Fun Maps: Find The Best NYC Bars Near Each Subway Station

The Worst Day Of My Life Is Now New York’s Hottest Tourist Attraction

The Ages of 1 Million New York Buildings, Mapped in Explosive Color

Inside New York City’s eleven tourism Twitter accounts – Skift

The Very First Guide To Community Tourism in New York City

Spite Triangle

The Tiny “Spite Triangle” That Marks a Century-Old Grudge Against New York City

So here's my favourite little quirky thing in New York, which to me is a perfect embodiment of New York's attitude, and a direct result of New York's street grid, arguably two of the city's most famous aspects… pic.twitter.com/3jTSLS20ZY — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) July 20, 2018

Flickr

nycstreets

The Cloisters and Fort Tryon Park

American Museum of Natural History

Twitter

@NYCParks

@offMetroNY

@dubpies

@StatueLibrtyNPS

@nycmayorsoffice

@nyclocalway

@AlisonKosik

@AMNH

@mitchell_silver

@strandbookstore

News

news.google.com

newyorker.com

ny1.com

nbcnewyork.com – @nbcnewyork

Tourism Portal

nyc.gov/html/visitors_alt.html

Recommended Listening

Iconic Buildings: TWA Terminal, New York – Tulip chair creator Eero Saarinen’s exercise in the fluid line, NY’s TWA Terminal, is a stunning yet functional building that anticipated the needs of future travellers.

Green spaces go underground

What if the subterranean world was not only inhabitable, but life-giving and restorative.

Making NYC denser and greener – Jeffrey Shumaker has a leading role in reducing the carbon footprint of New York City. The plans there are to increase the population of New York by one million, but reduce the overall carbon footprint by 30 percent. Where will these extra one million people live, and how can a city as dense as NYC become denser, yet more sustainable?

i-heart-ny-tm – By now, the story is well known. A man sits in the backseat of a cab, sketching on a notepad as night falls over a crumbling city. He scribbles the letter I. He draws a heart. And then an N, and then a Y. Right away he knows he’s got something. This is it, he thinks. This is the campaign. The man was a designer named Milton Glaser. The city was New York. The year was 1977.

youarelistening.to/jfk_atc

New York Transit Museum

99 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn

nytransitmuseum.org

Facebook

@NYTransitMuseum

NYC DOT (Transportation)

http://www.nyc.gov/dot

Pedestrian Art

https://www.flickr.com/photos/nycstreets/

AKC Museum of the Dog

101 Park Avenue

museumofthedog.org

@akcmod

Weather

Forecast

Bakeries

billysbakerynyc.com

Where to Stay

airbnbnyc.com – @AirbnbNYC

ymcanyc.org/association/guest-rooms/vanderbiltrooms

tripadvisor

Where to eat

https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/03/02/nyregion/at-this-staten-island-restaurant-a-kitchen-run-by-grandmas.html

https://twitter.com/enotecamaria/status/837798074609254400

https://twitter.com/i/moments/838182752285515776

Baltazar

Beaches

usedyorkcity.com

Rockaway

https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/rockaway-beach-and-boardwalk/

http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/pictures/inside-rockaway-beach-surf-scene-w478833/rockaway-beach-surf-club-w478845

Bikes

http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/bicyclists/bikemaps.shtml – Download the 2015 NYC Bike Map (pdf) (14 MB)

http://skift.com/2013/05/05/the-nations-largest-bike-share-is-finally-starting-in-new-york-city

Ride the City

@BrooklynSpoke

Birds and Birding

nycgovparks.org/places-to-go/birding

Bars

theaustraliannyc.com – facebook – @TheAustralianNY

Guides

Guides Association of New York City (GANYC)

Reference

http://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/city.html?n=179

Signs

http://jalopnik.com/5863918/where-to-find-new-york-citys-haiku-crosswalk-signs/gallery/1

http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/safety-curbside-haiku-list.pdf (PDF)

Apps

exitstrategynyc.com

Misc

yelp.com/nyc

pacmanhattan.com

theboweryboys.blogspot.mx

lipulse.com

nycthelocalway.com

allthebuildingsinnewyork.com

stjohndivine.org

PlaceMatters

Untapped Cities

Blogs

tracysnewyorklife.com

Brooklyn Vegan

Government

http://www.nyc.gov

Did you know the name Manhattan is from the Algonquian Language meaning “isolated thing in water”?

New York: The Game is a fun, exciting new way to experience New York, where NYC becomes your game board and you become the game piece. Explore the city’s famous sights and landmarks, amazing neighborhoods, and hidden gems off the beaten path, just by playing an easy, fun game using your very own cell phone.

http://www.chelseamarket.com

75 9th Avenue (Between 15th and 16th Streets)

Council on the Environment of New York City

Big Apple Greeter

A New York City Weekend for $100

http://www.storiesaboveny.com

Meal Sharing in NYC

https://www.mealsharing.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q1=New+York%2C+NY%2C+USA&q2=40.7127837&q3=-74.00594130000002

Markets

http://www.marketsofnewyork.com/category/markets/food-markets/

Greenmarket promotes regional agriculture and ensures a continuing supply of fresh, local produce for New Yorkers. Greenmarket has organized and managed open-air farmers markets in NYC since 1976.

Museums

https://www.moma.org

National Museum of the American Indian (Heye)

http://www.nmai.si.edu

https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumoftheAmericanIndianinNY

https://twitter.com/AmerIndianNYC

– formerly the Customs House

World’s Fair Tourism

http://www.queensmuseum.org/education/tours/worlds-fair-tour

At the Federal Hall National Memorial on Wall Street, George Washington took the oath of office as the first President, and this site was home to the first Congress, Supreme Court, and Executive Branch offices. The current structure, a Customs House, later served as part of the US Sub-Treasury. Now, the building serves as a museum and memorial to our first President and the beginnings of the United States of America.

http://www.newyorknautical.com

Fentence

http://99percentinvisible.org/post/28008524633/episode-59-some-other-sign-that-people-do-not-totally

Natural History Museum

@AMNH

Elsewhere

Gothamist – @Gothamist

dnainfo.com/new-york

New York City Subway Stairs from Dean Peterson on Vimeo.

AERIAL NYC – RANDY SCOTT SLAVIN – DJI PHANTOM from director. randy scott slavin on Vimeo.

Indigenous Cultures

Explore the Lush, Overgrown Ecology of 1600s Manhattan

Welikia Project

Mannahatta Project

Lenape

Late Show

Tilt the Map

Embedded Tweets

Beginning today, New York City’s museums and attractions are yours to explore with #CulturePassNYC! You can reserve a pass with your NYC library card, and get free admission to dozens of cultural institutions. https://t.co/xPHgiH4MHO — NY Public Library (@nypl) July 16, 2018

Wikipedia

New York City

Chrysler_Building

Croton Aqueduct

Hudson River

Borough

Jackson Heights, Queens

New York Mets

1863 New York City Draft Riots

Planeta.com