New York City Links

New York City Flag

What would locals like others know about New York City? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
The World Trade Center Was Hated Even Before It Was Built
NYC Tourism May Not Fully Recover Until 2025, City Booster Predicts
An Interview With New York Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP
Why Manhattan’s Skyscrapers Are Empty
Let’s Not Destroy New York City’s Brutalist Masterpieces
40 Percent of the Buildings in Manhattan Could Not Be Built Today
Before and After: The New York State Pavilion Gets a Paint Job
World’s first underground park to open in New York by 2018
Clusterf*ck on Varick Street – Brooklyn Spoke@BrooklynSpoke
Fun Maps: Find The Best NYC Bars Near Each Subway Station
The Worst Day Of My Life Is Now New York’s Hottest Tourist Attraction
The Ages of 1 Million New York Buildings, Mapped in Explosive Color
Inside New York City’s eleven tourism Twitter accounts – Skift
The Very First Guide To Community Tourism in New York City

Spite Triangle
The Tiny “Spite Triangle” That Marks a Century-Old Grudge Against New York City

Flickr
nycstreets
The Cloisters and Fort Tryon Park
American Museum of Natural History

Twitter
@NYCParks
@offMetroNY
@dubpies
@StatueLibrtyNPS
@nycmayorsoffice
@nyclocalway
@AlisonKosik
@AMNH
@mitchell_silver
@strandbookstore

News
news.google.com
newyorker.com
ny1.com
nbcnewyork.com@nbcnewyork

Tourism Portal
nyc.gov/html/visitors_alt.html

Recommended Listening
Iconic Buildings: TWA Terminal, New York – Tulip chair creator Eero Saarinen’s exercise in the fluid line, NY’s TWA Terminal, is a stunning yet functional building that anticipated the needs of future travellers.

Green spaces go underground
What if the subterranean world was not only inhabitable, but life-giving and restorative.

Making NYC denser and greener – Jeffrey Shumaker has a leading role in reducing the carbon footprint of New York City. The plans there are to increase the population of New York by one million, but reduce the overall carbon footprint by 30 percent. Where will these extra one million people live, and how can a city as dense as NYC become denser, yet more sustainable?

i-heart-ny-tm – By now, the story is well known. A man sits in the backseat of a cab, sketching on a notepad as night falls over a crumbling city. He scribbles the letter I. He draws a heart. And then an N, and then a Y. Right away he knows he’s got something. This is it, he thinks. This is the campaign. The man was a designer named Milton Glaser. The city was New York. The year was 1977.

youarelistening.to/jfk_atc

New York Transit Museum
99 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn
nytransitmuseum.org
Facebook
@NYTransitMuseum

NYC DOT (Transportation)
http://www.nyc.gov/dot
Pedestrian Art
https://www.flickr.com/photos/nycstreets/

AKC Museum of the Dog
101 Park Avenue
museumofthedog.org
@akcmod

Weather
Forecast

Bakeries
billysbakerynyc.com

Where to Stay
airbnbnyc.com@AirbnbNYC
ymcanyc.org/association/guest-rooms/vanderbiltrooms
tripadvisor

Where to eat
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/03/02/nyregion/at-this-staten-island-restaurant-a-kitchen-run-by-grandmas.html
https://twitter.com/enotecamaria/status/837798074609254400
https://twitter.com/i/moments/838182752285515776
Baltazar

Beaches
usedyorkcity.com

Rockaway
https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/rockaway-beach-and-boardwalk/
http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/pictures/inside-rockaway-beach-surf-scene-w478833/rockaway-beach-surf-club-w478845

Bikes
http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/bicyclists/bikemaps.shtmlDownload the 2015 NYC Bike Map (pdf) (14 MB)
http://skift.com/2013/05/05/the-nations-largest-bike-share-is-finally-starting-in-new-york-city
Ride the City
@BrooklynSpoke

Birds and Birding
nycgovparks.org/places-to-go/birding

Bars
theaustraliannyc.comfacebook@TheAustralianNY

Guides
Guides Association of New York City (GANYC)

Reference
http://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/city.html?n=179

Signs
http://jalopnik.com/5863918/where-to-find-new-york-citys-haiku-crosswalk-signs/gallery/1
http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/safety-curbside-haiku-list.pdf (PDF)

Apps
exitstrategynyc.com

Misc
yelp.com/nyc
pacmanhattan.com
theboweryboys.blogspot.mx
lipulse.com
nycthelocalway.com
allthebuildingsinnewyork.com
stjohndivine.org
PlaceMatters
Untapped Cities

Blogs
tracysnewyorklife.com
Brooklyn Vegan

Government
http://www.nyc.gov

Did you know the name Manhattan is from the Algonquian Language meaning “isolated thing in water”?

New York: The Game is a fun, exciting new way to experience New York, where NYC becomes your game board and you become the game piece. Explore the city’s famous sights and landmarks, amazing neighborhoods, and hidden gems off the beaten path, just by playing an easy, fun game using your very own cell phone.

http://www.chelseamarket.com

75 9th Avenue (Between 15th and 16th Streets)

Council on the Environment of New York City
Big Apple Greeter
A New York City Weekend for $100
http://www.storiesaboveny.com

Meal Sharing in NYC
https://www.mealsharing.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q1=New+York%2C+NY%2C+USA&q2=40.7127837&q3=-74.00594130000002

Markets
http://www.marketsofnewyork.com/category/markets/food-markets/

Greenmarket promotes regional agriculture and ensures a continuing supply of fresh, local produce for New Yorkers. Greenmarket has organized and managed open-air farmers markets in NYC since 1976.

Museums
https://www.moma.org
National Museum of the American Indian (Heye)
http://www.nmai.si.edu
https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumoftheAmericanIndianinNY
https://twitter.com/AmerIndianNYC
– formerly the Customs House

World’s Fair Tourism
http://www.queensmuseum.org/education/tours/worlds-fair-tour

At the Federal Hall National Memorial on Wall Street, George Washington took the oath of office as the first President, and this site was home to the first Congress, Supreme Court, and Executive Branch offices. The current structure, a Customs House, later served as part of the US Sub-Treasury. Now, the building serves as a museum and memorial to our first President and the beginnings of the United States of America.

http://www.newyorknautical.com

Fentence
http://99percentinvisible.org/post/28008524633/episode-59-some-other-sign-that-people-do-not-totally

Natural History Museum
@AMNH

Elsewhere
Gothamist@Gothamist
dnainfo.com/new-york

Cyclo-Phones

New York City Subway Stairs from Dean Peterson on Vimeo.

AERIAL NYC – RANDY SCOTT SLAVIN – DJI PHANTOM from director. randy scott slavin on Vimeo.

Indigenous Cultures
Explore the Lush, Overgrown Ecology of 1600s Manhattan
Welikia Project

Mannahatta Project
Lenape

Late Show

Tilt the Map

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
New York City
Chrysler_Building
Croton Aqueduct
Hudson River
Borough
Jackson Heights, Queens
New York Mets
1863 New York City Draft Riots

Planeta.com

New York City
New York City Parks
New York Links
Cities

