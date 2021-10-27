home Cities, Parks, USA New York City Parks

New York City Parks

By Ron Mader
Photo: Brian Godfrey, High Line Meadow

Headlines
An Interview With New York Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver, FAICP

Key Links
nycgovparks.org
Flickr

Central Park

Fort Washington

Governors Island
govisland.com
Governors Island Is Now Open 365 Days A Year, As It Should Be

Perlham Bay
friendsofpelhambaypark.carrd.co
@PelhamBayPark

Unisphere
Wikipedia

Highlights
http://elgl.org/2016/05/06/podcast-parks-and-planning-with-nyc-commissioner-mitchell-silver/
https://twitter.com/mitchell_silver
https://twitter.com/elgl50

Highline
http://www.thehighline.org
www.famtripper.com/reviews/high-line-park-new-york-city-travel-review
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-10-31/the-high-line2c-new-york-city/5060912
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/07/arts/design/fall-arts-preview-unruly-final-section-of-high-line-to-open.html
http://www.thenatureofcities.com/2016/07/18/the-high-line-foreseen-unforeseen

Lowline
http://thelowline.org
http://boingboing.net/2016/10/07/lowline.html

Queens Botanical Garden
queensbotanical.org

Birding

Brooklyn Bird Club: Rare / uncommon bird sightings and exceptional circumstances in Brooklyn and Queens.
@BBCKingsbirds
Facebook

Photo Archive

Located in Flushing Meadows – Corona Park, Queens, the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation Photo Archive – nycgovparks.org/about/photo-archive – is a repository of more than 200,000 images created by the Parks Department from 1856 to the present. The majority of the photographs were taken after 1933, and the collection is especially strong in representing the era when Robert Moses was Parks Commissioner (1934-1960).

Videos

Wikipedia
List of New York City parks

Planeta

New York City

