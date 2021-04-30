New Zealand’s Glaciers

Photo: Fox Glacier
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Glaciers are located on the South Island.
The two main glacier towns of the West Coast, Franz Josef and Fox Glacier, are surprisingly temperate considering the proximity to ancient glaciers and the chilly and beautiful Southern Alps.
Headlines
End of the ice: New Zealand’s vanishing glaciers – Guardian @elle_hunt
Elsewhere on the Web
glaciercountry.co.nz – @glaciercountry2
Fox Glacier Webcam
West Coast Glaciers – @West_Coast_NZ
Fox Glacier – Tom Walter
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com