New Zealand Links

2020 Elections

New Zealand Elections

2020_New_Zealand_general_election

Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins – last day of campaign; Ardern says she’ll quit if she loses

Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism

Headlines

New Zealand’s ‘brain gain’ boost

The Māori tribe protecting New Zealand’s sacred rainforest – BBC

A Tourist Family’s Bad Behavior Has New Zealand Rethinking Its Welcome Mat – NYTimes

John’s gone: The end of NZ’s Mr Feelgood

Otautau

Celebrating the Collections & Archives of Otautau Museum – @OtautauT

Otautau – Wikipedia

New Zealand Wars

In their haka pōwhiri, the warriors paid homage to all their tūpuna who died in the New Zealand Wars around Aotearoa.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/401941/te-putake-o-te-riri-fierce-welcome-for-ardern-and-maori-ministers

Wikipedia: The New Zealand Wars were a series of armed conflicts that took place in New Zealand from 1845 to 1872 between the Colonial government and allied Māori on one side and Māori and Māori-allied settlers on the other.

Rā Maumahara – the Journey to a National Commemoration

https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/te-putake-o-te-riri-wars-and-conflicts-in-new-zeal/ra-maumahara-the-journey-to-a-national-commemorati

Te Pūtake o te Riri | Wars and Conflicts in New Zealand Fund

https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/te-putake-o-te-riri-wars-and-conflicts-in-new-zeal

2018

https://mch.govt.nz/te-p%C5%ABtake-o-te-riri-he-r%C4%81-maumahara

https://www.facebook.com/teputakeoteriri18

2017 General Election

http://www.radionz.co.nz/specials/election2017

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/338451/ardern-v-english-leaders-clash-gets-heated

New_Zealand_general_election,_2017

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/342071/labour-nz-first-govt-how-did-it-get-to-this

Tiny Ruins

Tiny Ruins – Wikipedia

Jacinda Ardern

@jacindaardern

https://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk/what-jacinda-arderns-leadership-means-to-new-zealand-and-to-the-world

"Economic growth accompanied by worsening social outcomes is not success, it is failure" Jacinda Ardern https://t.co/dHoFJePWFS — The Female Lead (@the_female_lead) June 27, 2020

Ruia Aperahama

Ruia Aperahama: Hiding lies upon lies and uncovering the truth

https://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/youcallthisart/collections/biographies/ruia-aperahama

https://www.thearts.co.nz/artists/hareruia-aperahama

http://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/local-news/western-leader/670545/Big-surprise-for-Maori-maestro

https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/he-iwi-whakapono/ruia-aperahama

World Maps without New Zealand

New Zealand National Library

Algim17

Essay

Aotearoa, being situated in the south-west Pacific Ocean, consists of separated islands: the biggest ones being the north and the south island and numerous small islands along the coast line. The capital, Wellington, can be found on the very end of the north island, just a ferry ride away from the topper south island. There are three official languages that are spoken in the country of the long white cloud: English, Māori and the sign language. The total area of 268km² is inhabited by numerous ethnic groups like Europeans, Māoris, Asians and Pacific Islanders and features several vibrant cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Dunedin.

People

Considering the number of inhabitants, New Zealand is a relatively small country, counting only 4.8 million inhabitants, of which one-third lives in the exciting and most vibrant metropolis: Auckland (called Tamaki Makaurau in Māori). Aotearoa is a very multicultural nation as many Kiwis are either immigrants themselves or are descendants. The first settlers were the Māori about 800 years ago, followed by large numbers of immigrants from the United Kingdom, people from neighboring Pacific Islands including Samoa and Tonga, Chinese and Korean migrants, and new residents from a wide range of countries such as the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and India. Shaped by these multi-cultural influences New Zealand can be seen as a very modern and democratic society which is rich of culture and which has no ingrained class system.

Freedom of speech, expression and religious beliefs are guaranteed by law and widely practiced throughout the country. A national addiction to all groups is sport, including rugby, cricket, hiking, kayaking, fishing, white-water rafting, football, basketball, skiing and much more.

History

Around 1300 East Polynesian people arrived in Aotearoa (New Zealand). Now known as Māori, they did not identify themselves by this summarising name until the first European people arrived in New Zealand. On December 13, 1642, Abel Janszoon Tasman, a dutch seafarer, explorer and merchant was the very first European to see New Zealand. But European settlement did not take place until a century later when the explorer Captain James Cook claimed New Zealand for Britain in 1769. In 1868 New Zealand became the first country in the world to let its native people vote and in 1893 it became the first country in the world to give all women the vote. In 1908 New Zealand’s population reached 1 million, in 1952 2 million, in 1973 3 million and in 2003 New Zealand’s population reached 4 million citizens. In the year 1953 Sir Edmund Hillary (a native of New Zealand) conquered Mt Everest. Fourteen years later in 1967 the New Zealand Dollar is introduced by the Government. In 1985 the world watched New Zealand as it refused port entry to a US Nuclear Warship, breaking the ANZUS Pact, and establishing itself as the world’s first anti-nuclear country. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, directed by New Zealander Sir Peter Jackson, won 11 Oscars in 2004. In 2011, New Zealand hosted and won the Rugby World Cup by defeating France 8–7. On February 22, 2012, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Christchurch. The death toll was 185, making it New Zealand’s worst natural disaster in terms of loss of life since 1931.

Weather

Roughly said there is nothing in NZ than can kill you beside the weather as it varies greatly throughout the country. It could be sunny and warm on the East Coast, while pouring with rain on the West Coast. Experiencing four seasons in one day is not that unusual. But generally speaking New Zealand is a very sunny country as Auckland, for example, has about 265 days of sunshine per year.

The range of temperatures between winter and summer is less extreme than in most countries with the maximum temperature during summer ranging between 20-30°C (68-86°F) and between 10-15°C (50-59°F) in winter. The far north can be considered as the warmest part of the country throughout the year which allows all sorts of outdoor activities.

Recommended Listening

Radio NZ is New Zealand’s national radio broadcaster as well as the international broadcaster to the South Pacific. You can find an amazing array of podcasts including Mediawatch, Spectrum and Te Ahi Kaa (which focuses on Māori culture). Check out the latest and most popular podcasts.

Nga Uruoara – As tribute to the noted New Zealand botanist and eco-historian Geoff Park who died in 2009, Radio New Zealand National is featuring his 6-part radio series Paralleling his 1995 book Nga Uruora – The Groves of Life Ecology and History in a New Zealand Landscape.

Road Map – Pirongia – Located 20 minutes’ drive between Hamilton and Te Awamutu is today’s roadmap destination of Pirongia. The village is a popular service town for tourists on State Highway 39 who are heading to the Waitomo Caves. The village has a rich history. It’s home to the DB Draught Clydesdales which became famous in the 80s. It’s also where King Tawhio declared peace and an end to the Waikato land wars.

Roadside Stories is a series of audio guides that follow major road trips in New Zealand. The stories cover the places you’ll pass along the way – their people, their history, their cultural and natural significance.

Becoming New Zealand – George Andrews looks at some of the people and the events that determined the route followed on the journey towards nationhood.

Paul Moon – NZ History – Professor Paul Moon, from Auckland University of Technology, is a prolific writer about New Zealand history. His latest book takes a less than conventional look at the analysis and creation of the past – as we know it, or think we do.

Wai Pounamu: Waters of Greenstone – Matthew Leonard was invited to make location sound recordings on—and sometimes in—one of the fast flowing rivers of the South Island of New Zealand, the Arahura.

New Zealand A to Z – T is for Tuatapere, a small rural town in Southland. Tuatapere is located eight kilometres from the southern coast of the South Island. The town is on the Southern Scenic Route from Invercargill to Te Anau making it a well-travelled tourist stop. The main local industries are forestry and farming.

Radio Sport covers all the netball and rugby action.

http://www.iheart.com/live/Radio-Sport-6194

Other faves include Kiwifm and RDU – 98.5FM , Christchurch’s alternative independent radio station, broadcast from Canterbury University. podcast of the RDU morning show. New music is also featured on Loop and The Edge. Wellington Access Radio features EarthSounZ

https://www.radiosport.co.nz

https://www.iheart.com/live/Radio-Sport-6194

Tourism Portals

newzealand.com – media

Industry Essays

/nztourism New Zealand Tourism Notes (2011)

/wedtalk Working notes from the World Environment Day Talk (2008)

/newzealandsurvey New Zealand Survey (2007)

/ecotourismchallenges Ecotourism Challenges (2007)

/nzpresentations New Zealand Presentations (2007)

ITBW Award

TIME Unlimited Tours (winner)

Te Urewera Treks (finalist)

Te Matatini

Te Matatini is a national indigenous dance festival in which Kapa Haka performers from all around New Zealand come together to compete for the noble and honor of winning the national finals.

New Zealand (2007)

Buzzword Bingo

Apteryx – Bach – Beach – Beech – Fish – Kauri – Kiwi – Kiwiana – Māori – New Zealand (Aotearoa) – North Island – Precious – 100% Pure – Rugby – Shaky – Shaky Aisles – Sweet As – Thermals – West Coast – World Famous – Zealandia

Bay of Plenty

Environment Bay of Plenty

Benneydale

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/news/article.cfm?c_id=7&objectid=11289152

http://www.thetimbertrail.com

http://www.epiccycleadventures.com

@TheTimberTrail

Cambridge

http://cambridgefarmersmarket.co.nz

cambridge.co.nz

Canterbury

http://canterburymuseum.com

Christchurch

Christchurch

Coromandel

thecoromandel.com

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coromandel_Peninsula

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/new-zealand-travel/news/article.cfm?c_id=1500882&objectid=10644985

thecoromandel.com/SustainableTourismEcoFriendlyOperators.html

Feilding

feilding.co.nz

feilding.org.nz

Feilding,_New_Zealand

Gisborne

horouta.co.nz – Our sport of choice is waka ama or outrigger canoe racing. We operate from Marina Park in the heart of Gisborne City on the East Coast of the North Island. Marina Park is located at the junction of the two rivers Waimata & Taruheru. They trisect the city and suburbs and form the Turanganui River at their confluence,. which then flows on out into the Pacific Ocean, about one kilometre downstream.

Gore

gorenz.com

Hauraki Gulf

Wikipedia

aucklandcity.govt.nz

Hamilton

hamiltonwaikato.com

hamilton.co.nz

http://www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-times

Hamilton,_New_Zealand

waikatostadium.co.nz

cityofhamilton.co.nz

jsbackpackers.co.nz

freefm.org.nz/programmes/artspace

hamiltonlibraries.co.nz

Waikato Museum was established in 1987 and is one of Hamilton’s largest and more unusual buildings.

@WaikatoMuseum

Waikato

waikatostadium.co.nz

waikato.ac.nz

waikatonz.co.nz

Waikato_Region

Pureora Forest Park

doc.govt.nz/pureora

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/teahikaa/20160417

Haast

http://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g1988990-d1996322-Reviews-The_Craypot-Haast_West_Coast_Region_South_Island.html

Hawkes Bay

hawkesbaynz.com

hbmaoritourism.co.nz/hb_maori_tourism

Karangahake Gorge

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/news/article.cfm?c_id=7&objectid=10663267

http://www.karangahakegorge.co.nz

http://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/tracks-and-walks/bay-of-plenty/tauranga-area/karangahake-gorge-historic-walkway

Karangahake_Gorge

Napier

The Hawkes Bay Māori Tourism Trust has opened an information and booking office on Marine Parade in Napier.

Nelson

What would locals like visitors know about Nelson, New Zealand?

Nelson Museum

theprow.org.nz – @TheProwstories

nelsonpubliclibraries.co.nz – Facebook

@nelsonlibraries

Trafalgar_Park,_Nelson

Southland

westernsouthland.co.nz – community driven website with excellent podcast

Taranaki

taranaki.co.nz

Whangamomona

museumofsouthtaranaki.wordpress.com

whangamomonahotel.co.nz

Parihaka is a small Taranaki settlement, located seven kilometres inland from ‘Te Moana Tāpokopoko a Tawhaki’ the Tasman Sea, midway from Mt Taranaki. Sitting quietly in a landscape of volcanic lahar, this unassuming village is a site of immense historical and cultural importance. The events that took place in and around Parihaka particularly from about 1860 to 1900 have affected the political, cultural and spiritual dynamics of the entire country.

Tauranga

Wikipedia

taurangafestival.co.nz

Hawkes Bay

hawkesbaytoday.co.nz

@NZ_HawkesBay

http://hawkesbay.cagora.com

Kaikoura

Kaikoura

Kawarau River – Lake Wakatipu

northwestern Otago, drains to the Kawarau River, which flows for about 60 kilometers until it reaches Lake Dunstan near Cromwell. The Shotover River enters it from the north; the Nevis River enters it from the south. The river passes through the steep Kawarau gorge during its journey.

The Roaring Meg power station features along the shore of the Kawarau River. In the 19th century, gold was extracted from the river. Some of the miners’ huts remain today, many of them close to thriving vineyards. The Kawarau Bridge, 43 meters above the river, is the site of the world’s first commercial bungee jumping operation. Experience Queenstown

Lake Tekapo

tekapotourism.co.nz

tekapotourism.co.nz/mt_john.htm

Lake_Tekapo

Lake Tekapo has one of the most spectacular night skies in the world. Visitors are amazed by the clarity and sheer numbers of stars visible to the naked eye during Lake Tekapo’s night.

Lake Tekapo’s night sky has interested more than just the visitors. Canterbury University operates a astronomical observatory on top of Mt John, overlooking Lake Tekapo. The clear skies and low levels of local light pollution have helped astronomers put Mt John observatory on the international map with observations and discoveries of the southern sky.

Tekapo Tourism has installed a webcam overlooking Lake Tekapo at Mount John. Click here to view the latest image from the camera.

Both day and night tours of Mt John University Observatory are now available through Earth and Sky tours. See our activities page for contact information.

Manawatu

http://manawatunz.co.nz

Matakana Coast

The Matakana Coast region stretches from Puhoi in the south to Pakiri in the north, and includes Leigh, Matakana, Mahurangi and Warkworth. This region has experienced rapid development both as a tourism and lifestyle destination over recent years.

http://www.rodney.govt.nz/AboutRodney/NewsNotices/Pages/MatakanaCoastVisitorSurvey.aspx

http://www.rodney.govt.nz

Masterton

Golden Shears

Masterton

library.mstn.govt.nz/history/masters.html

Aratoi, the Wairarapa Museum of Art and History

Mount Ruapehu

http://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/sets/72157625400390845

Mount_Ruapehu

Mount Tangariro

Mount_Tongariro

http://news.tangatawhenua.com/archives/18621

http://www.geonet.org.nz/volcano/activity/tongariro/cameras/tongariro-latest.html

paperspast

Napier

Napier,_New_Zealand

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwwQw1JSSzs

http://napierlife.com

New Plymouth

New Plymouth is the major city of the Taranaki region on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. A coastal city, it has access to mountains within a 30-minute drive. Notable features are the Botanic Gardens (Pukekura Park), the 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) coastal walkway alongside the Tasman Sea, the Len Lye-designed 45-meter (150 foot) tall artwork known as the Wind Wand, and views of Mount Taranaki (also known as Mount Egmont). The city has 110 parks covering 1,200 hectares.

Northland

In the early 20th century, Northland was referred to as ‘God’s own country, with the Devil’s own roads’: http://bit.ly/aEUZb8

taniwha.co.nz

Conservation Minister Tim Groser has asked the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) to investigate the creation of a new National Park in Northland.

“I have formally asked the NZCA to begin its investigation and consultation process towards giving National Park status to the conservation land surrounding the great Kauri forests of Northland. The proposed National Park in the Waipoua Forest, north of Dargaville, is a pristine forest area with outstanding natural, historic and recreational values. The area includes the magnificent Tane Mahuta (Lord of the Forest) – New Zealand’s largest known living Kauri tree – and Trounson Kauri Park which has a magnificent dense stand of Kauri.

“A visit to Tane Mahuta is part of the iconic kiwi experience for visitors and tourists alike. It is has been estimated that only 2 per cent of our Kauri remains – most of that in the forests of Northland. There are currently no National Parks in the area and this Government is committed to protecting this amazing landscape,” Mr Groser said.

The Kauri forests of Northland are also home to several threatened species, such as North Island brown kiwi, kukupa (NZ pigeon), pekapeka (bats) and Kauri snails.

Investigating the proposed new National Park may take up to a year and includes significant consultation with the tangata whenua, Te Iwi o Te Roroa, local authorities, iwi groups and the public. For more information about the proposed new Kauri National Park, visit: Department of Conservation

northlandnz.com/

@Northland_NZ

North Island

Lemon_&_Paeroa

thecoromandel.com/paeroa.html

tour.thepeninsula.co.nz/paeroa.htm

hauraki-dc.govt.nz/Overview/Paeroa.htm

Palmerston North

Palmerston_North

teara.govt.nz/en/photograph/37117/mt-cleese

Paraparaumu

Paraparaumu

paraparaumu.co.nz

Rangiātea

rangiatea.natlib.govt.nz

natlib.govt.nz/collections/digital-collections/rangiatea

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty

Rotorua hosted the Indigenous Weavers Invitational in January 2010

Whakarewarewa

rotoruanz.com – @rotoruaNZ

@RotoruaStadium

Ruahine

Ruahine Forest Park

Ruahine_Range

Stewart Island

Stewart Island Flights

Yellow-eyed penguin foraging

Stewart Island

Taupo

Taupo_Volcanic_Zone

http://www.laketauponz.com/sights-activities/attractions-tours.html

Timaru

timaru.govt.nz

Ulva Island

ulva.co.nz

dqmedia.com/audio/ulva.mp3

Waiheke Island

waiheke.co.nz

waihekenz.com

tourismwaiheke.co.nz

http://www.aucklandcity.govt.nz/auckland/introduction/waiheke/default.asp

Wairoa

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/afternoons/audio/20158037/new-zealand-a-to-z-wairoa

Waitomo

The word Waitomo comes from the Māori language wai meaning water and tomo meaning a doline or sinkhole; it can thus be translated to be water passing through a hole.

waitomo.com

waitomo.com/cave-tubing.aspx

Waitomo_Caves

Whakatane

Kiwi Capital of the World

Whakatane

whakatane.govt.nz

whakatane.com – http://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]

Whanganui

Whanganui

wanganui.com – Facebook

Whanganui also spelled Wanganui, is an urban area and district on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. It is part of the Manawatu-Wanganui region.

Whanganui Regional Museum

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Whanganui-Regional-Museum/149115931141

@WhanganuiMuseum

http://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/destinations/nz/10257055/Whanganui-River-Walking-on-water

http://wikiwednesday.net

Whangarei

Whangarei is the main population center of Northland, known to the local Ngapuhi Māori, as te Taitokerau, or Te Ika a Maui – the Tail of the Fish. The North Island of New Zealand, is the shape of a giant fish pulled from the ocean by Maui. Whangarei’s subtropical climate, fertile soils and rainfall provide an ideal environment for horticulture – the growing of food. Tourism is the region’s second-biggest income earner. Key icons include The Poor Knights Islands, majestic Mount Manaia and the Twin Coast Discovery Highway which has been developed to guide and spread visitors around the whole of Northland.

The Whangarei Harbour Marine Reserve came into being on the 18th of October 2006 and comprises two sites – Waikaraka and around Motukaroro/Passage Island at Reotahi. The combined area of both sites is approximately 253.7 hectares or 2.54% of the Whangarei Harbour.

Misc

Whanganui_River

http://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/national/2876324/Red-letter-day-for-W-font-color-cc0000-h-font-color-anganui

http://tvnz.co.nz/close-up/whanganui-wanganui-2997174

http://www.lonelyplanet.com/new-zealand/wanganui-and-palmerston-north/whanganui-national-park

http://tamaralodge.co.nz

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/spectrum/20100214

Recent Events

October 13-14 National Digital Forum

– Livestreaming Video

– Programme

– Hashtag: #ndfnz

– Slideshare: People, Communities and Platforms: Digital Cultural Heritage and the Web – @tjowens

– YouTube: NDF 2014’s presentations

September 9-16 Conservation Week Flickr group

May 22-25 – Trenz – #trenz2011

September 2nd and 3rd – Ecotourism New Zealand Conference in Rotorua (Bay of Plenty)

June 25 As seen on Twitter! NZTRI, Food provenance for the provinces – The strongest global food trends are eating food that is sustainable, local and preferably organic. This means that establishing food provenance – the connection between the food producers and their place, or “terroir” to use a wine term, is becoming increasingly important.These food producers are the real artisans (and the future stars of New Zealand’s food industry). While they are growing in number in NZ, they struggle to thrive because of lack of business skills, resources, and support networks and infrastructure.

World Leaders Met to Save the Planet and the Only Full Public Record Is This Google Doc

https://docs.google.com/document/d/19M59-wHuataEZh8f6joZ_Mvay3IZCbZfaxJKN-H_Bk0/edit

White Man Behind a Desk

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo46IpsBPqg8k6Ih0qYzlMA/about

@ManWithDesk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b00cqGY6XBU

Chipocalypse

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/16/chipocalypse-potato-shortage-in-new-zealand-sparks-crisp-crisis

https://www.inverse.com/article/37433-chipocalypse-weather-potato-price

@kimchoe

Literacy

http://nzla.org.nz/

if you can read this keep doing New Zealand proud — Brendan Kelly (@brendankellol) December 6, 2017

Not on the map

https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/44623/oh-my-god-we-have-fallen-map-or-new-zealand-amazin

Air New Zealand

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/97539393/air-new-zealand-reusing-untouched-snacks-pluggingin-grounded-planes

https://p-airnz.com/cms/assets/PDFs/sustainability-report-2017.pdf

Te Hiku

https://tehiku.nz

Kapiti Island / Kapiti Island Nature Tours

kapitiislandnaturetours.co.nz

kapitiisland.com

https://www.facebook.com/kapitiislandnaturetours

http://nztourismawards.org.nz/finalists_2017 – @tourismAotearoa

@kapitiisland @MBIEgovtnz @FlyAirNZ @nzmaoritourism @Wellington_NZ

Kapiti Island Nature Tours is a whanau company, operating a nature/cultural tourism experience on Kapiti Island, traditionally owned Maori land and one of Aotearoa’s most valued nature reserves. Collaborating closely with the Department of Conservation which manages part of the island, this small business successfully demonstrates Maori values in a modern context, operating a growing and profitable business.

www.kapitiisland.com

Figure, NZ

figure.nz

tohu.figure.nz

@FigureNZ



Did you know we open source info on how we work? Everything on Tohu (our guide) is free to use under CC-BY license: https://t.co/dOoBQuyMEr https://t.co/IRD7u63ZTG — Figure.NZ (@FigureNZ) July 25, 2017

Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

tutiramai.kiwi

folksong.org.nz/tutira_mai_nga_iwi/index.html

Shared Space

sharedspace.co.nz/

@SharedspaceNZ

livestream.com

https://livestream.com/i-filmservices

Manawatu

i.stuff.co.nz/manawatu-standard

Manawatu-Wanganui

Barry Crump

Barry Crump

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Fresh fm

freshfm.net

player

@FreshFM_NZ

Fresh FM broadcasts across the Nelson/Tasman region on 104.8, Eastern Golden Bay on 95.0 and Blenheim on 88.9. We also operate a low powered FM transmitter covering inner Nelson city areas on 107.2.

Fresh FM is the only Community Access radio station in the region and is the only one in New Zealand operating over such a wide region and using studios in multiple locations.

Our vision is that Fresh FM should reflect the aspirations, creativity, experiences, stories and music of the people who live in the region covering the top of the South Island. And through our broadcast frequencies and on-line services, share those things with the world.

throng.co.nz

http://tourismtrends.wordpress.com

tourismindustryblog.co.nz – @nztourismblog

http://publicaddress.net

Creative Commons

http://nzcommons.org.nz

Ecotourismnz

Accommodation

New Zealand offers a wide range of accommodation options including guest houses, farms, holiday parks and backpacker hostels and luxury hotels,

AA New Zealand

Accomodation – New Zealand.com

bbh.co.nz

Mainstay

Stay New Zealand

Agriculture

Agricultural production – Encylopedia of New Zealand

Federated Farmers

http://agrihq.co.nz/fwplus – @NZFarmersWeekly

Airlines

Air New Zealand – flyairnz

All Blacks

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/news/article.cfm?c_id=4&objectid=10844989

Anzac Day

anzac

ivanmackintosh.com

http://www.appsafari.com/fun/7191/whatbirdnz

http://www.whatbird.co.nz –

Whatbird is a practical bird identification tool for community groups and landowners involved in biodiversity monitoring.

Whatbird currently includes 51 exotic and native bird species that are likely to be encountered in and around New Zealand forests. It is not intended to be a complete database of the birds of New Zealand

This tool has been developed with financial assistance from the Terrestrial and Freshwater Biodiversity Information System (TFBIS) Programme funded by the New Zealand Government to help to achieve the goals of the New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy.

Architecture/Building

New Zealand Green Building Council

Asia

http://asianz.org.nz

Astronomy

Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand

Earth and Sky (Mt John Observatory)

Keep our dark skies – Earth and Sky (PDF)

Backpacking

NZ Backpack

Backpack New Zealand

Destination Downunder: New Zealand Backpackers

TrueNZ Backpakckers Guide

Budget Backpackers

Business

New Zealand Business Council

Fairy Down

Fine Wine Delivery

Paper Plus

Southern PR

Take note

Trade me

Tui

http://www.businessmentors.org.nz

http://www.kiwiexperience.com – @kiwiexperience – http://www.facebook.com/officialkiwiexperiencefanpage

New Zealand Companies Office – Search for information and documents for a company online. Searching is easy, there are four search options available to you and most information is FREE.

insolvency.govt.nz

Canoe

horouta.co.nz

Canterbury

Ashburton

Backpack in Canterbury

Banks Peninsula

Canterbury Heritage

Lyttleton Harbour

South Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Heritage

Lyttleton Harbour

South Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Heritage

Lyttleton Harbour

South Canterbury Museum

South Canterbury Museum

South Canterbury Museum

http://canterburyearthquake.org.nz

Car Rental

rentalcar.co.nz

transfercar.co.nz

Certification

qualmark

Cities

citypopulation.de/NewZealand.html

List_of_cities_in_New_Zealand

bigcities.govt.nz/

Climate Change

Hillary Institute

Climate Change – New Zealand Institute

The economic effects of climate change – New Zealand Institute (PDF)

http://poneke.wordpress.com/2008/04/18/dave/

http://www.listener.co.nz/issue/3541/columnists/10716/some_like_it_hot.html

http://hot-topic.co.nz

NIWA – National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research

Culture

Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Events Calendar – New Zealand.com

New Zealand Book Council

NZ Live

The Long White Cloud – William Pember Reeves/Project Gutenberg

Currency

Currency Conversion

Currency Exchange – Bank of New Zealand

brightermoney.co.nz

Bikes

Cycleway the only way

Bikewise

Diving

The Rainbow Warrior was Greenpeace’s flagship on its way to protest France’s nuclear testing on the Mururoa Atoll when it was sunk by French saboteurs on July 10, 1985, in Auckland Harbour. Three years after the bombing Greenpeace gifted the Warrior to the sea and she now lies as an artificial reef in the Cavalli Island group, a refuge for the marine life she was sunk trying to protect.

Make the trip via Paihia Dive HQ, the Bay of Islands only specialist dive charter and rental shop.

Economy

med.govt.nz

Earthquakes

http://www.geonet.org.nz/earthquake/quakes/recent_quakes.html

http://canterburyearthquake.org.nz

Edmund Hillary

Sir Edmund Hillary – A Tribute

Education

Auckland University of Technology

Lincoln University

Tai Poutini Polytechnic

University of Otago

Otago Polytechnic

Victoria University of Wellington

Te Kete Ipurangi -The Online Learning Centre

http://enviroschools.org.nz

Inernational Student Information][[http://www.minedu.govt.nz/|Ministry of Education

New Zealand Qualifications Authority

New Zealand Teacher’s Council

Student Immigration Information

The Education Review Office

http://www.activboardnz.com – @ACTIVboardNZ –

https://www.facebook.com/ACTIVboardNZ

http://core-ed.org – @CoreEducation –

https://www.facebook.com/coreeducation

Energy

Hydro power made up 72.9% of electrical energy in 1990, by 2007 it had dropped to 54.9%

teara.govt.nz/en/hydroelectricity/5/1

energywise.govt.nz

energywise.govt.nz/energyspot

Embassies

New Zealand Embassy in the USA

New Zealand Consulate in Los Angeles

USA Embassy in NZ – http://blogs.newzealand.usembassy.gov/ambassador

Events

NZ Live

NZ Public Holiday Dates

Event Finder

Film

The New Zealand Film Archive

nzfilm.co.nz

nzonscreen.com

http://www.youtube.com/user/NZFILMSHORTS

Hobbit/Lord of the Rings

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/landscapes-overview/1/1

http://www.theglobalmail.org/feature/the-hobbit-holes-that-saved-new-zealand/539

Finance

interest.co.nz

Flight of the Conchords

http://flightoftheconchords.co.nz

http://flightoftheconchords.co.nz/news

http://www.facebook.com/FlightoftheConchords

Bowie_(Flight_of_the_Conchords)

http://www.stuff.co.nz/travel/blogs/voyages-in-america/8653290/Legacy-of-the-Conchords

Food

farmingshow.com

Dineout New Zealand

Lemon & Paeroa, L&P, is a soft drink made by combining lemon juice with sparkling water from the town of Paeroa.

More than 1000 New Zealand vineyards, or the owners of 80 percent of the country’s winegrowing land, have agreed to go sustainable. NZ Winegrowers, wants every drop measured against its sustainable guidelines by 2012. Food Standards Australia New Zealand

pizza

https://hellpizza.com

Food/Seafood

aucklandseafoodfestival.co.nz

sanford.co.nz

oceanz.co.nz

Food/Organic

Organic Explorer –

https://www.facebook.com/OrganicExplorer/

Willing Workers on Organic Farms (WWOOF)

http://tewakakaiora.wordpress.com

http://www.waatea603am.co.nz/News/2010/September/Maori-Organic-Growers-Create-own-ce/default.aspx

Foundations

tindall.org.nz

Gardens

community-gardens

Geography

NZ Geography

New Zealand Geographic – https://www.facebook.com/NewZealandGeographic – @nzgeographic

NOAA Satellite Image Archive of New Zealand – Landcare Research

Geography of New Zealand

Geology

New Zealand’s geology ranges from hard gneiss to soft mudstone. The oldest rocks were part of the ancient continent of Gondwanaland

GNS Science

Geological Map of New Zealand

http://www.geonet.org.nz

http://gns.cri.nz

@gnsscience

http://www.youtube.com/user/GNSscience

https://www.facebook.com/pages/GNS-Science/10150115509595004

Germany-New Zealand Connections

germantrade.co.nz

Government

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Green Party

Ministry of Economic Development

New tourism sustainability website – Beehive.govt.nz

Beehive.govt.nz

http://wiki.open.org.nz

Green Building

New Zealand Green Building Council

greens

http://blog.greens.org.nz

@KevinHague

History

Matapihi

Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand

New Zealand History Net

National Library of New Zealand

Sounds Historical

Timeline of New Zealand Disasters – New Zealand History.Net

http://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz

http://www.historic.org.nz

Internet

http://downtothewire.co.nz

r2.co.nz

http://2012-south.nethui.org.nz

https://internetnz.net.nz

http://new.livestream.com/i-filmscience/tbl-internetnz

mixandmash.org.nz – mixandmash.org.nz/getting-started

http://www.snowgrass.co.nz

Job Search

seek.co.nz

Journalism and Media

Media Darlings

The New Zealand Media Ownership Report 2011 (PDF)

Who owns the news? – Public Address

Journalism, Media and Democracy Research Centre

Mediawatch – RadioNZ – @MediawatchNZ

http://pij.org.nz

News

http://nzherald.co.nz

http://insights.nzherald.co.nz

3news.co.nz – @3NewsBreaking

Landcare

Landcare Research

Libraries

http://ndf.natlib.govt.nz

National Library of New Zealand

Maps

New Zealand Maps – Backpack New Zealand

World Maps without New Zealand

Motorcycles and Motorcycle Tours

garners.co.nz

Migration

Immigration New Zealand

Visiting New Zealand

Living in New Zealand – Transitions Abroad

Movies

Flicks

Mountains

New Zealand Mountain Safety Council

Music

New Zealand Music

New Zealand Music – Muzic.net

Fat Freddy’s Drop

http://www.youtube.com/user/NZONAIRNZMUSIC

thefeelers.co.nz – The_Feelers

houseofshem.com – http://www.facebook.com/houseofshem

Nuclear Free

June 8, 1987, New Zealand becomes nuclear free http://goo.gl/s5mXT

Flickr Gallery – Digitalnz.org

Photography

Timeframes

New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography

Virtual Bay

http://photosport.co.nz

http://www.robsuistedphotography.co.nz –

@RobSuisted

Himiona Grace (flickr)

Juergen Shacke

Alex Wallace

Politics

New Zealand Parliament

Green Party of New Zealand – @NZGreens

Labour Party

National Party (Flickr)

Politics of New Zealand – Wikipedia

@GarethMP

@clarecurranmp

Outspoken – The Green Party’s Future – Craig McCulloch asks what’s in the Green Party’s future.

http://thestandard.org.nz/the-future-will-be-green-or-not-at-all

Plants

http://www.nzpcn.org.nz

http://greenmachine.co.nz

New Zealand Institute

New Zealand/Australia Relations

Australia and New Zealand in a globalising world – New Zealand Institute (PDF)

Quiz

New Zealand history quizzes

Rainbow Warrior

http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/stories/2011/08/08/3288488.htm

http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/latest-news/rainbow-warrior-bombing-30-years-on/story-fn3dxix6-1227436100425

http://www.3news.co.nz/nznews/rainbow-warrior-bombing-30th-anniversary-2015070919

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11475845&ref=NZH_Tw

http://www.greenpeace.org/international/en/news/Blogs/makingwaves/rainbow-warrior-courage/blog/53478

Rugby

http://www.nzonscreen.com/title/the-lion-and-the-kiwi-1959

Saltwater Swimming

Parnell Baths (Auckland)

St Clair Baths Dunedin

Science

http://www.sciencealive.co.nz

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Science-Alive/58487653589

Seniors

seniornet.org.nz

Soccer

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/soccer-world-cup/news/headlines.cfm?c_id=524

http://www.nzfootball.co.nz

Stats

http://apps.nowwhere.com.au/StatsNZ/Maps/default.aspx

http://www.stats.govt.nz

Sustainable Practice / Sustainability

Discussion forum | sustainability.govt.nz

Sustainable Business Network

http://www.sustainable-practice.com/?p=185

http://www.sustainable-practice.com

http://www.transitiontowns.org.nz

http://www.celsias.co.nz

Home-produced and well worth a listen is Steve Henry’s overview contrasting New Zealand with Sustainable Development in Sweden

Swimming

http://oceanswim.co.nz

Te Mana Motuhake o Tūhoe

http://tuhoe.net/

http://www.teara.govt.nz/en/ngai-tuhoe/7/3/2

Tourism

AA New Zealand Travel Guide

101 Must Do’s – AA

Outdoors New Zealand

Destination New Zealand

Great New Zealand

Howard’s Vision of New Zealand

Outdoors New Zealand

Pure New Zealand

New Zealand Vacations

Travel – Nzoom

Four Corners

New Zealand Ecological Restoration Network

Travel Index NZ

Stray

New Zealand – Trip Advisor

Tourism Industry

Tourism New Zealand’s Corporate Website

NZ Tourism Strategy

Research – Ministry of Tourism Research

New Zealand Tourism Industry

New Zealand Tourism Strategy

The Nature of Good Business (PDF)

Eco Tours New Zealand

International Media Centre

Conventions New Zealand

Explore New Zealand

International Visitor Satisfaction Survey

http://www.stats.govt.nz/economy/industry/tourism.htm

http://www.tourismresearch.govt.nz

http://www.tourism.govt.nz

Tourism: Academic Work

Mountain Madness – Anna Carr

Sustaining Wilderness in New Zealand in the Third Millennium – James Higham

Market profile of visitors to Aotearoa New Zealand – James Higham and Anna Carr

http://www.radiosport.co.nz/listenlive/radiosportAKL.asx – https://www.facebook.com/radiosportnz – @radiosportnz

http://storify.com/radiosportnz

http://www.radionz.co.nz

Latest Audio (Ngā Rīpene Whakarongo Hou) – http://www.radionz.co.nz/audio

Popular Audio –

http://www.radionz.co.nz/audio/popular

https://soundcloud.com/radionewzealand

Trails

Heritage Trails Foundation

Transparency

http://www.ict.govt.nz/programme/opening-government-data-and-information/declaration-open-and-transparent-government

Transition Towns

http://www.transitiontowns.org.nz/event

Transportation

http://www.nzta.govt.nz

Universities

http://www.otago.ac.nz

http://www.aut.ac.nz

http://www.massey.ac.nz

Volcanos

Taupo_Volcanic_Zone

Volunteering

New Zealand Trust of Conservation Volunteers

Waste and Recyclng

Waste Exchange (No Throw)

Waterfalls

Waterfalls – Encyclopedia of New Zealand

Weather

Met Service – http://www.youtube.com/user/metnz

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)

Exploring the Ozone – NASA

UV Index – The Ozone Hole

Ultaviolet Index – Sunsmart New Zealand

http://weatherwatch.co.nz

Webcams

www.webcam.co.nz

Wind Energy

All Black not in favour of wind farm – TVNZ

Meridian Challenged on Wind Farm Replanting – Energy Central

New Zealand Energy Statistics

New Zealand Wind Energy Association

Industrial Wind Action Group

Controversial wind farm gets go ahead

1080

Government gives backing to 1080 report

Stop 1080 Poison

Sodium fluoroacetate – Wikipedia

http://www.nzier.org.nz

Mining debate needs some cold hard facts

– read NZIER Insight, To mine or not to mine…

– media release

Black Sands

Black sand – Wikipedia

Black sands – Whaingaroa Environment Centre

Gisborne

http://www.tairawhitimuseum.org.nz

Picton

http://www.stuff.co.nz/marlborough-express/news/64857254/Lounger-trial-a-hit-with-the-public

Queenstown

queenstown

Waitaki

Waitaki Development Board

Waitaki District Council

Playing is the best way to find your form. Playing, not training.

– Phil_Gifford, Radio Sport, May 4, 945amish

Travel: Punakaiki

Lynn Freeman heads to the West Coast of the South Island, to a township that is all too often only seen as a quick stop to see the famous Pancake Rocks, blowholes, en route to bigger neighbours Greymouth or Westport. But Punakaiki is determinedly promoting itself as a destination worthy of at least a few days of your time. For the outdoor enthusiast there is kayaking, horse riding, petrels, tramping and hunting in the vast Paparoa National Park. It’s also one of the best places in the country to see the night sky away from city light pollution.

human sacrafice

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=11616759

Wingatui

https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/newspapers/ODT18930405.2.49

NZ Initiative

http://nzinitiative.org.nz

@nzinitiative

Rangiora

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rangiora

http://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/78942249/north-canterbury-hotel-bans-lycraclad-cyclists

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/drive/nz-hotel-bans-lycra/7331394https://www.facebook.com/PloughHotelhttps://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g658484-d2097060-Reviews-The_Plough_Restaurant-Rangiora_Canterbury_Region_South_Island.html

Lamb-pede!

Gisborne is usually known for its surfing beaches but this video shows that for some lucky individuals, a horde of sheep may just be lurking behind a nearby mountain as well.

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-02-02/’lamb-pede’-in-new-zealand-as-sheep-block-road/7130360https://www.facebook.com/100006335838209/videos/1773627162858461/

White Man Behind a Desk

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo46IpsBPqg8k6Ih0qYzlMA

White Man Behind A Desk – @ManWithDesk

Somebody Live

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/294309/it’s-going-to-be-a-marvellous-monday

The 90-minute programme, from 5pm weekdays, will be broadcast live on radio, and those keen to watch can see the show online

Americans in New Zealand

John Luther Adams: music and nature

New Zealand Flag

engaging-with-government: the-nz-flag

http://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2015/dec/11/new-zealand-flag-referendum-first-results-live

http://www.elections.org.nz/flag

http://www.elections.org.nz/news-media/last-chance-enrol-vote-first-flag-referendum

http://www.designassembly.org.nz/articles/the-fit-of-peak-and-the-need-to-vote

https://twitter.com/aucklandmuseum/status/665651809604775936

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/the-flag-debate/73991557/Opinion-Red-Peak-has-the-same-qualities-that-define-us-as-New-Zealanders

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Zealand_flag_referendums,_2015%E2%80%9316

http://yorrike.com/post/128302897649/hypno-flag-is-the-best-option

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/saturday/audio/201775057/playing-favourites-with-aaron-dustin

#RedPeak at the intersection of social media and good flag design (Minute 25:00 http://podcast.radionz.co.nz/sat/sat-20151017-1005-playing_favourites_with_aaron_dustin-048.mp3) @various @SaturdayRNZ @romanmars

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11508844

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/facebook-likes-and-petitions-fail-to-get-red-peak-back-into-flag-contention-q09352

http://www.3news.co.nz/nznews/key-rules-out-adding-red-peak-to-referendum-2015090708#axzz3kzaKdZNs

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/71792805/red-peak-flag-not-an-option-john-key-says

http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/71204570/reddit-ranks-new-zealands-flag-options

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11506245

https://www.facebook.com/redpeakflag

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=466&objectid=11507494

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/283459/flag-the-rest,-the-red-peak-is-best,-says-campaigner

http://www.radiolive.co.nz/DUNCAN-GARNER-The-unpopular-truth-about-Red-Peak/tabid/615/articleID/97289/Default.aspx

http://www.3news.co.nz/tvshows/story/poll-should-the-red-peak-flag-be-included-as-an-option-in-the-flag-referendum-2015090714

Red Peak – Radio NZ

Social media provides platform for flag design change – Radio NZ

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/thepanel/audio/201770332/nz-flag

https://www.change.org/p/prime-minister-john-key-red-peaks-for-new-zealand-flag

http://redpeak.nz

http://aotearoaflag.tumblr.com – @various

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/w2hhyj34tva45vf/AABbt5YJtrKBerF-lcbe9-SZa?dl=0

http://rowansimpson.com/2015/09/02/dear-john

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz29_bFxBZA

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34171294

https://dimpost.wordpress.com/2015/09/08/and-another

http://www.nbr.co.nz/opinion/flag-consideration-panel-fails-miserably

http://idealog.co.nz/design/2015/09/seeing-red-peak

http://cartoonsbyjim.com/?sid=171

http://rickdavidson.com/2015/09/red-peak-a-nation-all-grown-up

https://medium.com/@farahiqbal/fern-fern-fern-fern-peak-12e9ceca0796

Why I support the Red Peak Flag

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=466&objectid=11511397

http://www.economist.com/news/asia/21664232-changing-national-symbols-proves-irksome-hang-up-fern

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=466&objectid=11511397

http://rowansimpson.com/2015/09/13/i-heart-the-silver-fern/

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11514088

http://www.kevinhelas.com/the-art-of-not-peaking-too-soon

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11517682

http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/285010/red-peak-looking-likely-to-rise

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11517757

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/23/new-zealands-flag-referendum-fifth-option-to-be-added-after-public-pressure

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34333018

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Peak_flag

Accidents

Air_New_Zealand_Flight_901

Kua tuhia hei rerenga kōrero:



Taumata

whakatangihanga

kōauau

o

Tamatea-pōkai-whenua

ki

tana

tahu #tekupu #tereo pic.twitter.com/cGXCiVt6eI — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) February 26, 2015

New Zealand

Anzac Day

List of Mountains by Height

Kate Sheppard

Flight of the Concords

Tasman Sea

William Pember Reeves

https://www.planeta.com/nethui-2019

https://www.planeta.com/ndfnz-2019

https://www.planeta.com/maori-language-week-2019

https://www.planeta.com/ihumatao

https://www.planeta.com/matariki-2019

https://www.planeta.com/tematatini2019

https://www.planeta.com/maori-language-week-2018

https://www.planeta.com/ndfnz-2018

https://www.planeta.com/nethui-2018

https://www.planeta.com/nzelections2017

https://www.planeta.com/manatu-taonga

https://www.planeta.com/zealandia

https://www.planeta.com/ecotourismnz2007

https://www.planeta.com/maori

https://www.planeta.com/maori-proverbs

https://www.planeta.com/new-zealand-tourism-collaboration

https://www.planeta.com/new-zealand-slang

https://www.planeta.com/auckland

https://www.planeta.com/christchurch

https://www.planeta.com/greymouth

https://www.planeta.com/wellington

https://www.planeta.com/waitangi

https://www.planeta.com/new-zealand-west-coast

