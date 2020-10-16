New Zealand Links

New Zealand Flag
Links related to New Zealand (Aotearoa)
2020 Elections
New Zealand Elections
2020 New Zealand general election
Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears
Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins – last day of campaign; Ardern says she'll quit if she loses
@ACTIVboardNZ
Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism
Headlines
New Zealand's 'brain gain' boost
The Māori tribe protecting New Zealand's sacred rainforest – BBC
A Tourist Family's Bad Behavior Has New Zealand Rethinking Its Welcome Mat – NYTimes
John's gone: The end of NZ's Mr Feelgood
Otautau
Celebrating the Collections & Archives of Otautau Museum
Otautau – Wikipedia
New Zealand Wars
In their haka pōwhiri, the warriors paid homage to all their tūpuna who died in the New Zealand Wars around Aotearoa.
Wikipedia: The New Zealand Wars were a series of armed conflicts that took place in New Zealand from 1845 to 1872 between the Colonial government and allied Māori on one side and Māori and Māori-allied settlers on the other.
Rā Maumahara – the Journey to a National Commemoration
Te Pūtake o te Riri | Wars and Conflicts in New Zealand Fund
2018
2017 General Election
New Zealand general election, 2017
Tiny Ruins
Jacinda Ardern
What Jacinda Ardern's Leadership Means to New Zealand and to the World
Wikipedia
Ruia Aperahama
World Maps without New Zealand
New Zealand National Library
Algim17
Essay
Aotearoa, being situated in the south-west Pacific Ocean, consists of separated islands: the biggest ones being the north and the south island and numerous small islands along the coast line. The capital, Wellington, can be found on the very end of the north island, just a ferry ride away from the topper south island. There are three official languages that are spoken in the country of the long white cloud: English, Māori and the sign language. The total area of 268km² is inhabited by numerous ethnic groups like Europeans, Māoris, Asians and Pacific Islanders and features several vibrant cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Dunedin.
People
Considering the number of inhabitants, New Zealand is a relatively small country, counting only 4.8 million inhabitants, of which one-third lives in the exciting and most vibrant metropolis: Auckland (called Tamaki Makaurau in Māori). Aotearoa is a very multicultural nation as many Kiwis are either immigrants themselves or are descendants. The first settlers were the Māori about 800 years ago, followed by large numbers of immigrants from the United Kingdom, people from neighboring Pacific Islands including Samoa and Tonga, Chinese and Korean migrants, and new residents from a wide range of countries such as the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and India. Shaped by these multi-cultural influences New Zealand can be seen as a very modern and democratic society which is rich of culture and which has no ingrained class system.
Freedom of speech, expression and religious beliefs are guaranteed by law and widely practiced throughout the country. A national addiction to all groups is sport, including rugby, cricket, hiking, kayaking, fishing, white-water rafting, football, basketball, skiing and much more.
History
Around 1300 East Polynesian people arrived in Aotearoa (New Zealand). Now known as Māori, they did not identify themselves by this summarising name until the first European people arrived in New Zealand. On December 13, 1642, Abel Janszoon Tasman, a dutch seafarer, explorer and merchant was the very first European to see New Zealand. But European settlement did not take place until a century later when the explorer Captain James Cook claimed New Zealand for Britain in 1769. In 1868 New Zealand became the first country in the world to let its native people vote and in 1893 it became the first country in the world to give all women the vote. In 1908 New Zealand’s population reached 1 million, in 1952 2 million, in 1973 3 million and in 2003 New Zealand’s population reached 4 million citizens. In the year 1953 Sir Edmund Hillary (a native of New Zealand) conquered Mt Everest. Fourteen years later in 1967 the New Zealand Dollar is introduced by the Government. In 1985 the world watched New Zealand as it refused port entry to a US Nuclear Warship, breaking the ANZUS Pact, and establishing itself as the world’s first anti-nuclear country. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, directed by New Zealander Sir Peter Jackson, won 11 Oscars in 2004. In 2011, New Zealand hosted and won the Rugby World Cup by defeating France 8–7. On February 22, 2012, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Christchurch. The death toll was 185, making it New Zealand’s worst natural disaster in terms of loss of life since 1931.
Weather
Roughly said there is nothing in NZ than can kill you beside the weather as it varies greatly throughout the country. It could be sunny and warm on the East Coast, while pouring with rain on the West Coast. Experiencing four seasons in one day is not that unusual. But generally speaking New Zealand is a very sunny country as Auckland, for example, has about 265 days of sunshine per year.
The range of temperatures between winter and summer is less extreme than in most countries with the maximum temperature during summer ranging between 20-30°C (68-86°F) and between 10-15°C (50-59°F) in winter. The far north can be considered as the warmest part of the country throughout the year which allows all sorts of outdoor activities.
Recommended Listening
Radio NZ is New Zealand's national radio broadcaster as well as the international broadcaster to the South Pacific. You can find an amazing array of podcasts including Mediawatch, Spectrum and Te Ahi Kaa (which focuses on Māori culture). Check out the latest and most popular podcasts.
Nga Uruoara – As tribute to the noted New Zealand botanist and eco-historian Geoff Park who died in 2009, Radio New Zealand National is featuring his 6-part radio series Paralleling his 1995 book Nga Uruora – The Groves of Life Ecology and History in a New Zealand Landscape.
Road Map – Pirongia – Located 20 minutes' drive between Hamilton and Te Awamutu is today's roadmap destination of Pirongia. The village is a popular service town for tourists on State Highway 39 who are heading to the Waitomo Caves. The village has a rich history. It's home to the DB Draught Clydesdales which became famous in the 80s. It's also where King Tawhio declared peace and an end to the Waikato land wars.
Roadside Stories is a series of audio guides that follow major road trips in New Zealand. The stories cover the places you'll pass along the way – their people, their history, their cultural and natural significance.
Becoming New Zealand – George Andrews looks at some of the people and the events that determined the route followed on the journey towards nationhood.
Paul Moon – NZ History – Professor Paul Moon, from Auckland University of Technology, is a prolific writer about New Zealand history. His latest book takes a less than conventional look at the analysis and creation of the past – as we know it, or think we do.
Wai Pounamu: Waters of Greenstone – Matthew Leonard was invited to make location sound recordings on—and sometimes in—one of the fast flowing rivers of the South Island of New Zealand, the Arahura.
New Zealand A to Z – T is for Tuatapere, a small rural town in Southland. Tuatapere is located eight kilometres from the southern coast of the South Island. The town is on the Southern Scenic Route from Invercargill to Te Anau making it a well-travelled tourist stop. The main local industries are forestry and farming.
Radio Sport covers all the netball and rugby action.
Tourism Portals
Industry Essays
Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Māori Language Week
youtube
archives nz
Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa
Wild About New Zealand
ITBW Award
TIME Unlimited Tours (winner)
Te Urewera Treks (finalist)
Te Matatini
Te Matatini is a national indigenous dance festival in which Kapa Haka performers from all around New Zealand come together to compete for the noble and honor of winning the national finals.
New Zealand (2007)
Buzzword Bingo
Apteryx – Bach – Beach – Beech – Fish – Kauri – Kiwi – Kiwiana – Māori – New Zealand (Aotearoa) – North Island – Precious – 100% Pure – Rugby – Shaky – Shaky Aisles – Sweet As – Thermals – West Coast – World Famous – Zealandia
Bay of Plenty
Environment Bay of Plenty
Benneydale
Cambridge
Canterbury
Christchurch
Coromandel
Feilding
Gisborne
Gore
Hauraki Gulf
Hamilton
Waikato Museum was established in 1987 and is one of Hamilton's largest and more unusual buildings.
@WaikatoMuseum
Waikato
waikato.ac.nz
waikatonz.co.nz
Waikato Region
Pureora Forest Park
Haast
Hawkes Bay
Karangahake Gorge
Napier
The Hawkes Bay Māori Tourism Trust has opened an information and booking office on Marine Parade in Napier.
Nelson
What would locals like visitors know about Nelson, New Zealand?
Nelson Museum
Southland
Taranaki
Whangamomona
Parihaka is a small Taranaki settlement, located seven kilometres inland from 'Te Moana Tāpokopoko a Tawhaki' the Tasman Sea, midway from Mt Taranaki. Sitting quietly in a landscape of volcanic lahar, this unassuming village is a site of immense historical and cultural importance. The events that took place in and around Parihaka particularly from about 1860 to 1900 have affected the political, cultural and spiritual dynamics of the entire country.
Tauranga
Hawkes Bay
Kaikoura
Kawarau River – Lake Wakatipu
northwestern Otago, drains to the Kawarau River, which flows for about 60 kilometers until it reaches Lake Dunstan near Cromwell. The Shotover River enters it from the north; the Nevis River enters it from the south. The river passes through the steep Kawarau gorge during its journey.
The Roaring Meg power station features along the shore of the Kawarau River. In the 19th century, gold was extracted from the river. Some of the miners’ huts remain today, many of them close to thriving vineyards. The Kawarau Bridge, 43 meters above the river, is the site of the world’s first commercial bungee jumping operation. Experience Queenstown
Lake Tekapo
Manawatu
Matakana Coast
The Matakana Coast region stretches from Puhoi in the south to Pakiri in the north, and includes Leigh, Matakana, Mahurangi and Warkworth. This region has experienced rapid development both as a tourism and lifestyle destination over recent years.
Masterton
Mount Ruapehu
Mount Tangariro
New Plymouth
New Plymouth is the major city of the Taranaki region on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. A coastal city, it has access to mountains within a 30-minute drive. Notable features are the Botanic Gardens (Pukekura Park), the 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) coastal walkway alongside the Tasman Sea, the Len Lye-designed 45-meter (150 foot) tall artwork known as the Wind Wand, and views of Mount Taranaki (also known as Mount Egmont). The city has 110 parks covering 1,200 hectares.
Northland
Conservation Minister Tim Groser has asked the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) to investigate the creation of a new National Park in Northland.
“I have formally asked the NZCA to begin its investigation and consultation process towards giving National Park status to the conservation land surrounding the great Kauri forests of Northland. The proposed National Park in the Waipoua Forest, north of Dargaville, is a pristine forest area with outstanding natural, historic and recreational values. The area includes the magnificent Tane Mahuta (Lord of the Forest) – New Zealand’s largest known living Kauri tree – and Trounson Kauri Park which has a magnificent dense stand of Kauri.
“A visit to Tane Mahuta is part of the iconic kiwi experience for visitors and tourists alike. It is has been estimated that only 2 per cent of our Kauri remains – most of that in the forests of Northland. There are currently no National Parks in the area and this Government is committed to protecting this amazing landscape,” Mr Groser said.
The Kauri forests of Northland are also home to several threatened species, such as North Island brown kiwi, kukupa (NZ pigeon), pekapeka (bats) and Kauri snails.
Investigating the proposed new National Park may take up to a year and includes significant consultation with the tangata whenua, Te Iwi o Te Roroa, local authorities, iwi groups and the public. For more information about the proposed new Kauri National Park, visit: Department of Conservation
North Island
Palmerston North
Rangiātea
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty
Rotorua hosted the Indigenous Weavers Invitational in January 2010
Whakarewarewa
Ruahine
Stewart Island
Taupo
Timaru
Ulva Island
Waiheke Island
Wairoa
Waitomo
The word Waitomo comes from the Māori language wai meaning water and tomo meaning a doline or sinkhole; it can thus be translated to be water passing through a hole.
Whakatane
Kiwi Capital of the World
Whanganui
Whangarei
Whangarei is the main population center of Northland, known to the local Ngapuhi Māori, as te Taitokerau, or Te Ika a Maui – the Tail of the Fish. The North Island of New Zealand, is the shape of a giant fish pulled from the ocean by Maui. Whangarei’s subtropical climate, fertile soils and rainfall provide an ideal environment for horticulture – the growing of food. Tourism is the region’s second-biggest income earner. Key icons include The Poor Knights Islands, majestic Mount Manaia and the Twin Coast Discovery Highway which has been developed to guide and spread visitors around the whole of Northland.
The Whangarei Harbour Marine Reserve came into being on the 18th of October 2006 and comprises two sites – Waikaraka and around Motukaroro/Passage Island at Reotahi. The combined area of both sites is approximately 253.7 hectares or 2.54% of the Whangarei Harbour.
Misc
Recent Events
October 13-14 National Digital Forum
May 22-25 – Trenz – #trenz2011
September 2nd and 3rd – Ecotourism New Zealand Conference in Rotorua (Bay of Plenty)
June 25 As seen on Twitter! NZTRI, Food provenance for the provinces – The strongest global food trends are eating food that is sustainable, local and preferably organic. This means that establishing food provenance – the connection between the food producers and their place, or “terroir” to use a wine term, is becoming increasingly important.These food producers are the real artisans (and the future stars of New Zealand’s food industry). While they are growing in number in NZ, they struggle to thrive because of lack of business skills, resources, and support networks and infrastructure.
White Man Behind a Desk
Literacy
Not on the map
Air New Zealand
Te Hiku
Kapiti Island / Kapiti Island Nature Tours
Kapiti Island Nature Tours is a whanau company, operating a nature/cultural tourism experience on Kapiti Island, traditionally owned Maori land and one of Aotearoa’s most valued nature reserves. Collaborating closely with the Department of Conservation which manages part of the island, this small business successfully demonstrates Maori values in a modern context, operating a growing and profitable business.
Figure, NZ
Tutira Mai Nga Iwi
Shared Space
Manawatu
Manawatu-Wanganui
Fresh fm
Blogs
Youtube
Ecotourismnz
Accommodation
New Zealand offers a wide range of accommodation options including guest houses, farms, holiday parks and backpacker hostels and luxury hotels,
Agriculture
Airlines
All Blacks
Anzac Day
Apps
Architecture/Building
Astronomy
Backpacking
Baseball
Beer
Business
Canoe
Canterbury
Car Rental
Cartoons
Certification
Cities
Climate Change
Culture
Currency
Bikes
Diving
The Rainbow Warrior was Greenpeace’s flagship on its way to protest France’s nuclear testing on the Mururoa Atoll when it was sunk by French saboteurs on July 10, 1985, in Auckland Harbour. Three years after the bombing Greenpeace gifted the Warrior to the sea and she now lies as an artificial reef in the Cavalli Island group, a refuge for the marine life she was sunk trying to protect.
Make the trip via Paihia Dive HQ, the Bay of Islands only specialist dive charter and rental shop.
Earthquakes
Edmund Hillary
Education
Energy
Hydro power made up 72.9% of electrical energy in 1990, by 2007 it had dropped to 54.9%
Embassies
Events
Film
Films:
Finance
Flight of the Conchords
Food
Lemon & Paeroa, L&P, is a soft drink made by combining lemon juice with sparkling water from the town of Paeroa.
More than 1000 New Zealand vineyards, or the owners of 80 percent of the country’s winegrowing land, have agreed to go sustainable. NZ Winegrowers, wants every drop measured against its sustainable guidelines by 2012. Food Standards Australia New Zealand
Food/Seafood
Food/Organic
Foundations
Garbage
Gardens
Geography
Geology
New Zealand’s geology ranges from hard gneiss to soft mudstone. The oldest rocks were part of the ancient continent of Gondwanaland
Germany-New Zealand Connections
Government
Green Building
greens
History
Humor
Internet
Job Search
Journalism and Media
News
Landcare
Libraries
Maps
Motorcycles and Motorcycle Tours
Migration
Movies
Mountains
Music
Nuclear Free
Archives
Photography
Photographers
Politics
Plants
Reference
New Zealand/Australia Relations
Quiz
Rainbow Warrior
Rugby
Saltwater Swimming
Science
Seniors
Soccer
Stats
Sustainable Practice / Sustainability
Swimming
Te Mana Motuhake o Tūhoe
Tickets
Tourism
Tourism Industry
Tourism: Academic Work
Radio
Trails
Transparency
Transition Towns
Transportation
Universities
Volcanos
Volunteering
Waste and Recyclng
Waterfalls
Weather
Webcams
Wind Energy
Blogs
Web
1080
Filing
Black Sands
Gisborne
Picton
Queenstown
Waitaki
Misc
New
Travel: Punakaiki
human sacrafice
Wingatui
NZ Initiative
Favorites
Lamb-pede!
White Man Behind a Desk
Somebody Live
Americans in New Zealand
New Zealand Flag
Accidents
Embedded Tweets
