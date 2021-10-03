Great Walks in New Zealand

Photo: Flying Kiwi Tours, Routeburn Track
New Zealand’s nine (soon to be ten!) Great Walks are premier tracks that pass through diverse and spectacular scenery. From native forests, lakes and rivers to rugged mountain peaks, deep gorges and vast valleys…there’s a Great Walk for everyone! – DOC
International visitors – check new prices for Milford, Kepler, Routeburn, and Abel Tasman Coast Tracks: Great Walks differential pricing trial 2018/19.
Routes
North Island: Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk, Tongariro Northern Circuit, Whanganui Journey
South Island: Abel Tasman Coast Track, Heaphy Track, Routeburn Track, Milford Track, Kepler Track
Stewart Island: Rakiura Track
