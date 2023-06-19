Planeta.com

Aotearoa New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand

Jun 19, 2023
Photo: Stuart Baird, Sunday View (Some rights reserved)

Aotearoa New Zealand (its Māori name meaning “the land of the long white cloud” or the “green Island on the other side of the earth”) boasts jaw-dropping landscapes, fabulous festivals, and superb food and wines.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/vDpAG34njrTqebLU7

More than one-third of the country is designated protected parkland and marine reserves. New Zealand is world famous for its culture, being a relatively young country with a lot of different settler backgrounds ranging from British to Polynesian.

The country is sometimes called “The Shaky Isles” because it is situated on the boundary between two of the world’s largest tectonic plates (Pacific Plate and Indo-Australia Plate), which in turn leads to earthquakes and volcanic activity that have formed this beautiful country.

Features

Radio New Zealand
Māori
Collaboration in Aotearoa New Zealand Travel and Tourism
Aotearoa New Zealand Slang
Ecotourism New Zealand Conference (2007)

Places

Auckland // Tāmaki Makaurau
Christchurch // Ōtautahi
Greymouth // Māwhera
Waitangi
Wellington // Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara
Aotearoa New Zealand’s West Coast

Parks

Wild Aotearoa New Zealand
Great Walks in Aotearoa New Zealand

Aotearoa New Zealand Links

