home Countries, New Zealand New Zealand = Aotearoa

New Zealand = Aotearoa

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Countries New Zealand
Posted on
Photo: Heaphy Track, Karamea

New Zealand, also known as Aotearoa (its Māori name meaning “the land of the long white cloud”) or the “green Island on the other side of the earth”, boasts jaw-dropping landscapes, fabulous festivals and superb food and wines.

More than one-third of the country is designated protected parkland and marine reserves. New Zealand is world famous for its culture, being a relatively young country with a lot of different settler backgrounds ranging from British to Polynesian.

The country is sometimes called “The Shaky Isles” because it is situated on the boundary between two of the world’s largest tectonic plates (Pacific Plate and Indo-Australia Plate), which in turn leads to earthquakes and volcanic activity that have formed this beautiful country.

Google Maps

2020

NetHui 2020
Māori Language Week = Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2020

Features

Manatū Taonga
Zealandia
Ecotourism New Zealand Conference (2007)
Māori
Māori Proverbs = Whakataukī
Collaboration in New Zealand Travel and Tourism
New Zealand Slang

Places

Auckland = Tamaki Makaurau
Christchurch
Greymouth, New Zealand
Waitangi, New Zealand
Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand’s West Coast

Parks

Wild New Zealand
Wild New Zealand Links
Great Walks in New Zealand

Planeta.com

New Zealand Links

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.