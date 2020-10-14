New Zealand = Aotearoa

New Zealand, also known as Aotearoa (its Māori name meaning “the land of the long white cloud”) or the “green Island on the other side of the earth”, boasts jaw-dropping landscapes, fabulous festivals and superb food and wines.

More than one-third of the country is designated protected parkland and marine reserves. New Zealand is world famous for its culture, being a relatively young country with a lot of different settler backgrounds ranging from British to Polynesian.

The country is sometimes called “The Shaky Isles” because it is situated on the boundary between two of the world’s largest tectonic plates (Pacific Plate and Indo-Australia Plate), which in turn leads to earthquakes and volcanic activity that have formed this beautiful country.

