Photo: Jasperdo, Park (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: The Nez Percé are an Indigenous people who are presumed to have lived on the Columbia River Plateau in the Pacific Northwest a region for at least 11,500 years.

Tribe

The Nez Perce Tribe is a federally recognized tribe in north-central Idaho with more than 3,500 enrolled citizens. Headquartered in Lapwai, Idaho, the Nez Perce Reservation spans about 770,000 acres.

nezperce.org

@NPT1855

Park

nps.gov: Since time immemorial, the valleys, prairies, mountains, and plateaus of the inland northwest have been home to the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) people. Extremely resilient, they survived the settling of the United States and adapted to a changed world. Nez Perce National Historical Park consists of 38 places important to the history and culture of the Nimiipuu.

Facebook

@NezPerceNP

Planeta