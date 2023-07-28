Photo: NASA Goddard, Fresh Water (Some rights reserved)

Niger is a land-locked country bordering Nigeria and Benin to the south, Burkina Faso and Mali to the west, Algeria and Libya to the north and Chad to the east. The capital is Niamey

The Niger River is far more famous than the country as it winds its way through Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/w1srPNjZuKdZE1Lv8

Headlines

Niger coup: Ruling party HQ attacked after President Bazoum ousted – BBC

Elsewhere on the Web

Vocabulary Hausa

Wikipedia

Niger

Niger River

Languages of Niger

Hausa language

Planeta.com