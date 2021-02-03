Photo: Cleber

Nihonshu = an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting rice that has been polished to remove the bran. Known in English as sake. (日本酒; meaning ‘Japanese wine’)

October 1 is the official “Sake Day” (日本酒の日, “Nihonshu no Hi”) of Japan. It is also called “World Sake Day”. It was designated by the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association in 1978.

Where do locals recommend visitors to sample nihonshu (sake) in Japan? = ¿Dónde recomiendan la gente local a los visitantes que prueben el nihonshu (sake) en Japón? = 地元の人はどこで日本酒を試飲するように訪問者に勧めますか？ Jimoto no hito wa doko de nihonshu o shiin suru yō ni hōmon-sha ni susumemasu ka?

What are the recommended nihonshu (sake) available for purchase outside of Japan? = ¿Cuáles son los nihonshu (sake) recomendados disponibles para comprar fuera de Japón? = 海外で購入できる日本酒のおすすめは何ですか？ Kaigai de kōnyū dekiru nihonshu no osusume wa nanidesu ka?

