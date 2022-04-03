Photo: Michael Safe, Reef (Some rights reserved)
Ningaloo Reef has gained an impressive reputation as one of Earth’s last ocean paradises. Take a dive with hundreds of tropical fish, colorful coral and the world’s biggest fish, the whale shark. The Ningaloo Marine Park stretches 260km from Bundegi Reef near the town of Exmouth to Amherst Point near Coral Bay in the south.
Recommended Listening
The Giants of Ningaloo Reef: The story of whale sharks off the WA coast – Over the past 30 years, Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast has become world-famous for its annual gathering of whale sharks.
