Photo: Michael Safe, Reef

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage listing!

Ningaloo Reef has gained an impressive reputation as one of Earth’s last ocean paradises. Take a dive with hundreds of tropical fish, colorful coral and the world’s biggest fish, the whale shark. The Ningaloo Marine Park stretches 260km from Bundegi Reef near the town of Exmouth to Amherst Point near Coral Bay in the south.

Key Links

parksaustralia.gov.au

Recommended Listening

The Giants of Ningaloo Reef: The story of whale sharks off the WA coast – Over the past 30 years, Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast has become world-famous for its annual gathering of whale sharks.

Headlines

Giant manta ray ‘begs snorkeler to help save her life in incredible encounter’

Embedded Tweets

Today we are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage listing (@ausmarineparks).



Ningaloo Marine Park (Commonwealth waters) makes up 40% of the world heritage area. Learn more about the park: https://t.co/nbT4JArhXA



📷 Brooke Gibbons, @uwaoceans pic.twitter.com/l5ru964dc5 — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) June 29, 2021

'Tough awakening': Ningaloo's health 'slides' as climate change threatens reef's future – the biggest threat to the World Heritage-listed reef, which could lose most of its coral by 2049. The WA state government has no concrete plans to reduce emissions



https://t.co/VobAXdQRX9 — Bill Hare (@BillHareClimate) December 7, 2020

Planeta.com