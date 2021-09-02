Poster: 2021 Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a

Welcome to Hawaii’s ‘Ninth Island’ – Plate lunch. Lomi lomi. Ukulele. North Shore. If those words sound familiar, you might have Hawaiian in your blood. Las Vegas has one of the largest local populations outside Hawaii itself – that’s why it’s nicknamed the “Ninth Island.” We celebrate with island transplants who now make their home in Las Vegas. Why do so many islanders move to Las Vegas? And how do they keep the island spirit alive so far from the ocean and coconut trees? The deejay of KUNV’s “Little Grass Shack” Hawaiian music show and a hula instructor bring their love of slack key and dance to our studios.

Las Vegas Locally recommends Aloha Specialties restaurant in @thecalcasino = THE BOMB



Quick. Can you say Papahānaumokuākea? Have a listen.

CEREMONIAL BLESSING: As Southwest prepares for its first nonstop Las Vegas to Hawaii flight Sunday, the airline hosted Hawaiian cultural practitioner Dorinda Puanani Keola Burnet for a ceremonial blessing of the ticket counter and gate area.



STORY: https://t.co/Df5UA3Yihb pic.twitter.com/cclI2rzo3T — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) June 6, 2021

Aloha!🌺This morning @SouthwestAir announced exciting new routes! Starting in June, fly nonstop between LAS and the Hawaiian islands. 🏝️✈️ Learn more:https://t.co/MzbadfPtIa — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 13, 2021

Commentary: Hawaii may be ready to say ‘aloha’ to legal sports betting – 'Hawaiians love to gamble. That’s one reason Las Vegas is often referred to as the “ninth island"' https://t.co/y5OwLu2lEs @CDCNewswire #Hawaii #sportsbetting pic.twitter.com/tUs7gPlN7a — Howard Stutz (@howardstutz) February 6, 2020

A beautiful day on the Ninth Island pic.twitter.com/9Q3zsHWt1g — Ron Mader (@ronmader) September 16, 2018

