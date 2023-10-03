Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Elsewhere on the Web

Nobel Prize

ByGuest Contributor

Oct 1, 2023
Logo

We need more humanity, more care, more love // Necesitamos más humanidad, más cuidados, más amor.

Key Links
nobelprize.org

Nobel Prize 2023
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2023 – NobelPrize.org

Embedded Tweets

“We need more humanity, more care, more love…. We shall behave humanly and a bit humanely, stumbling along, haphazardly generous and gallant, foolishly and meanly wise until the rape of our planet is seen to be the preposterous folly that it is.” – William Golding’s Nobel Prize lecture, 1983

Wikipedia
Nobel Prize

Planeta

Reflections on Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Nature

Autumn Leaves

Oct 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
Communication Indigenous

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Oct 2, 2023 Ron Mader
Celebrations Events USA

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Oct 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
Animals

World Animal Day

Oct 2, 2023 Guest Contributor