Logo

One of our 2020 faves during the quaranstreaming.

Love the drone video of Mexico City from Normal Mexican Guy, who on Instagram says “Trying to show the best face of Mexico through aerial photos. One may not know well the place they call home until they see the aerial perspective.”

Key Links

YouTube – Playlists

Instagram

¿En qué ciudad del mundo te gustaría vivir? = In which city in the world would you like to live?

Mexico City Greener than Green



CDMX ¿Quarantine / Cuarentena?



One Epic Afternoon



The Traffic



Baseball en la CDMX



Desierto de los Leones



Copper Canyon / Barrancas del Cobre



Planeta