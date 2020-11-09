home Mexico Normal Mexican Guy

Mexico
One of our 2020 faves during the quaranstreaming.

Love the drone video of Mexico City from Normal Mexican Guy, who on Instagram says “Trying to show the best face of Mexico through aerial photos. One may not know well the place they call home until they see the aerial perspective.”

YouTubePlaylists
Instagram

¿En qué ciudad del mundo te gustaría vivir? = In which city in the world would you like to live?

Mexico City Greener than Green

CDMX ¿Quarantine / Cuarentena?

One Epic Afternoon

The Traffic

Baseball en la CDMX

Desierto de los Leones

Copper Canyon / Barrancas del Cobre

Planeta

México
Drones or No Drones
Mexico City
Quaranstreaming

