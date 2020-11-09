Logo
One of our 2020 faves during the quaranstreaming.
Love the drone video of Mexico City from Normal Mexican Guy, who on Instagram says “Trying to show the best face of Mexico through aerial photos. One may not know well the place they call home until they see the aerial perspective.”
Key Links
YouTube – Playlists
Instagram
¿En qué ciudad del mundo te gustaría vivir? = In which city in the world would you like to live?
Mexico City Greener than Green
CDMX ¿Quarantine / Cuarentena?
One Epic Afternoon
The Traffic
Baseball en la CDMX
Desierto de los Leones
Copper Canyon / Barrancas del Cobre
Planeta