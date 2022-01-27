home Americas, Belize, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Mexico, USA North America

North America

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Americas Belize Canada Caribbean Costa Rica Mexico USA
Posted on
Roofdog (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com spotlights the North American continent — the big three  (Canada, Mexico and the United States) and the rest of the continent including Central America and the Caribbean.

What is North American identity? It’s a question I struggle to answer satisfactorily to myself. I can name and group others but when I look at my own continental cradle, I struggle to see what connects us. Of course, there’s corn and chocolate and agaves.

Translating: What is North American identity?
Spanish: ¿Cuál es la identidad de América del Norte?
French: Quelle est l’identité nord-américaine?

Countries

Belize
Canada
Caribbean
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Greenland
Honduras
México
Nicaragua
Panama
USA

Crossing Borders

Canada USA Borderlands
Mexico-USA Borderlands
Great Lakes
Rocky Mountains

Institutions and Organizations

Commission for Environmental Cooperation

Planeta.com

North America Links
The Value of Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.