One of our faves, the North House Folk Schoolnorthhouse.org – is a small educational non-profit on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minnesota.

The school fosters a non-competitive learning environment devoted to teaching traditional northern craft and offers more than 350 courses year round in everything from timber framing to woodworking to boatbuilding to caning chairs. Instruction is in workshops and the outdoors.

2020 News: North House began a phased reopening of campus in July with the goal of welcoming students back to campus in a limited capacity while continuing to ensure the safety and health of students, instructors, staff, and community. Of note – archived videos showcasing crafting in place.

Winter
Winter coursework

Catalog
Spring/Summer 2020 Catalog
Request a catalog

North House Folk School Catalog (Spring/Summer 2020)

Teachers

Cathryn Peters, aka the Wicker Woman

Grand Marais, Minnesota
Phenology
Caning
Outdoor Classroom
2018 Roadtrip: Las Vegas – Grand Marais
Minnesota
Great Lakes

