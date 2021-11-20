National Park Service (USA)

Logo

National Park Service – nps.gov

Key Links

nps.gov

News

DOI News

Birthday

Facebook

Flickr

@natlparkservice

Themes

NPS Servicewide Themes

NPS Servicewide messaging calendar

Headlines

Interior to remove anti-Indigenous slurs from names of federal lands

President Biden Nominates Umatilla Tribal Citizen, Charles F. Sams III, for Director the National Park Service – Native News Online

National Park Service is celebrating its birthday with free admission to all of its sites – USA Today

2021

BREAKING: Congress made history confirming Chuck Sams as @NatlParkService director, the agency’s first Indigenous director. It’s been more than four years without a Senate-approved director, and we’re thrilled to have Sams at the helm.

https://www.npca.org/articles/3034-npca-celebrates-confirmation-of-chuck-sams-as-national-park-service

BREAKING: Congress made history confirming Chuck Sams as @NatlParkService director, the agency’s first Indigenous director. It’s been more than four years without a Senate-approved director, and we’re thrilled to have Sams at the helm. https://t.co/68jGW9EiM9 — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) November 19, 2021

Celebrations

August 25 is Founders Day

Planeta.com