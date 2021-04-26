home USA National Travel and Tourism Week

National Travel and Tourism Week

The first full week of May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week in the USA, a tradition first celebrated in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983.

2021 dates: May 2-8

