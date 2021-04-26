Logo

The first full week of May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week in the USA, a tradition first celebrated in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983.

2021 dates: May 2-8

Where can we access timely statistics about tourism in the USA?

What is the status of agritourism and ecotourism in the USA?

What is the status of Indigenous tourism in the USA?

