National Travel and Tourism Week 2021

By Ron Mader
Photo: Opening Soon: Resorts World

The first full week of May is recognized as National Travel and Tourism Week in the USA, a tradition first celebrated in 1984, established by a Congressional joint resolution passed in 1983. Host: @USTravel

2021 dates: May 2-8

#NTTW21
#PowerOfTravel

ustravel.org
Virtual Road Trip
@USTravel
@travelcoalition

This is the week we articulate the challenges we are facing as locals and visitors alikewhat is the power of travel? Let’s talk plusses and minuses. To what degree do locals want and need visitors? To what degree have visitors’ needs changed? Are there behaviors we are keen on keeping thanks to the ongoing pandemic?

Planeta.com journeys across the Las Vegas Valley to update our features on how Nevada continues to reopen. We’ll showcase our fave places and people in Las Vegas and continue to update our features on city parks in anticipation of this month’s Biodiversity Day (May 22). We will also curate top tweets and videos from powerful friends across the country.

Happy National Travel and Tourism Week! The #PowerOfTravel is a key economic driver and job creator, helping communities thrive from coast-to-coast. Join us in recognizing this important industry for #nttw21.

The travel and tourism industry is key to Southern Nevada’s economic recovery. As more Americans become vaccinated, Las Vegas is excited to welcome visitors who are traveling safely.

Today is day one of National Travel and Tourism Week #NTTW21. Whether you’re employed in our state’s 4th largest industry or you just (heart) Louisiana, you can be the #PowerOfTravel! Invite your friends down for an #OnlyLouisiana visit and help kickstart our tourism recovery.

Thank you, Gov. Sisolak, for recognizing the importance of tourism to Nevada’s economy with this proclamation:

visitsanantonio.com/nttw

National Travel and Tourism Week 2020
National Travel and Tourism Week 2018

