Nyungar = Noongar

Wikipedia: The Noongar (also spelt Noongah, Nyungar, Nyoongar, Nyoongah, Nyungah, Nyugah, Yunga) are Aboriginal Australian peoples who live in the south-west corner of Western Australia, from Geraldton on the west coast to Esperance on the south coast.

Word for Word #23 Noongar: The pulse of language – In Indigenous cultures, traditional languages are bound up with family, history and place. In this episode, we meet three Noongar people – Miles Franklin-winning novelist Kim Scott; music historian Clint Bracknell; and performer and director Kylie Bracknell – to ask how an ancient, endangered language can live and thrive today.

"It was quite an emotional journey and it still overwhelms us [thinking about] the response that we received," director @farmer_kylie says of adapting Macbeth into Noongar language.

Catch up on this moving conversation with Wesley Enoch on #TheStageShowhttps://t.co/7CRqxjggly pic.twitter.com/R4tJagnz3p — Arts on RN (@ArtsonRN) July 11, 2021

The WA Department of Education has begun the first step in a process that will allow Noongar language to be formally taught in schools, just as Asian and European languages are. https://t.co/bSyiq2TdKr — ABC Perth (@abcperth) April 4, 2021

The Noongar language is spoken by the Indigenous people of Perth and WA’s south-west, but it's long been under threat.



A version of Shakespeare's Macbeth entirely rewritten in the Noongar language will debut at the Perth Festival next month.https://t.co/Cabn9qDwFb — ABC Indigenous (@ABCIndigenous) January 25, 2020

Celebrate #NAIDOC2016 with our Sharing the Dreaming app, a window to the Nyoongar culture pic.twitter.com/yjEtFYxv7U — Parks and Wildlife Service, Western Australia (@WAParksWildlife) July 7, 2016

