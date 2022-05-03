home Australia, Indigenous Nyungar = Noongar

Wikipedia: The Noongar (also spelt Noongah, Nyungar, Nyoongar, Nyoongah, Nyungah, Nyugah, Yunga) are Aboriginal Australian peoples who live in the south-west corner of Western Australia, from Geraldton on the west coast to Esperance on the south coast.

Word for Word #23 Noongar: The pulse of language – In Indigenous cultures, traditional languages are bound up with family, history and place. In this episode, we meet three Noongar people – Miles Franklin-winning novelist Kim Scott; music historian Clint Bracknell; and performer and director Kylie Bracknell – to ask how an ancient, endangered language can live and thrive today.

