Ciudad de Oaxaca = Oaxaca City

Photo: Protoplasma K, Templo de Carmen Alto

Oaxaca City is the capital of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The city is located in the Central Valley of the Sierra Madre del Sur Mountains, at 17°05’N 96°45″W, elevation: 1,550 meters or 5,000 feet.

Looking ahead … on April 25, 2032 Oaxaca City celebrates its 500th anniversary.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/GX91jUimGEwbzZXe8



Weather

Oaxaca City enjoys a pleasant climate year-round, though the hottest months are April and May. Expect a chance of rain between May and October. The rainiest months are June and July. Forecast

Guide

A living cultural center, Oaxaca City (elevation: 1,550 meters or 5,085 feet) is an open air museum and the capital of the state of Oaxaca. Oaxacan markets are world famous. Churches dot the city. And everyone loves the Zócalo.

Natural World

Two branches of the Sierra Madre Occidental converge in the center of the state of Oaxaca, creating this fertile valley, which produces a variety of crops including corn, alfalfa and the maguey used to make mezcal. Oaxaca’s pleasant subtropical climate drew nomadic families to Mitla and nearby caves 10,000 years ago. Farming communities evolved in Abasolo, Tomaltepec, and El Mogote. The Zapotec kingdom Monte Albán emerged in 500 B.C. Oaxaca is one the most exceptional regions of the world. Its cultural and environmental diversity, its role in art and artesania make the state an exceptional place to spend quality time.

Seasonal Celebrations

In terms of festivities, Oaxaca is a great place for celebration.

Spring – Holy Week (Semana Santa) is treated with great reverence.

Summer – A great time to visit Oaxaca City is during the summer rainy season, when the surrounding cornfields are green. Bring an umbrella! The Guelaguetza dance is performed and the baseball season is in full stride.

Autumn – Day of the Dead is one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Winter – Christmas season is a joy. On the night of December 23, a long line of visitors spirals around the Zócalo to witness the Radish Night (Noche de Rábanos). People come from near and far to admire the fantastic carvings.

Baseball

Baseball, estilo Mexicano is a popular sport. The local Guerreros baseball club plays home games between March and August. Smaller leagues play the rest of the year. There are a number of city parks that offer visitors the opportunity to hook up with locals and play pick-up basketball, soccer and rugby.

Travel

Oaxaca City is home to Bicicletas Pedro Martinez, winner of the Colibri Ecotourism Award.

Planeta.com