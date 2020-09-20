Market days in Oaxaca are among the most famous in the country. Open air markets are moveable feasts traced back for centuries. They are often called a tianguis, an expression going back to the open air markets of the Aztecs.

The tianguis is different than the established markets — mercados — where vendors sell their wares each day.

Market days are social events for people coming into town from far away.

Market Days

Domingo/Sunday:

Tlacolula

Nochixtlán

Lunes/Monday:

Ixtlán de Juárez

Miahuatlan

Villa Alta

Martes/Tuesday:

Atzompa

Ayaquezco de Aldama

Miercoles/Wednesday:

Tamazulapan

Zimatlán

San Pablo Etla

Jueves/Thursday:

Zaachila

Ejutla de Crespo

Viernes/Friday:

Ocotlán

San Bartolo Coyotepec

Santo Tomas Jalietza

Sabado/Saturday:

Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca City

Flickr

Oaxaca City Markets

Planeta.com