home Mexico Market Days in Oaxaca

Market Days in Oaxaca

By Ron Mader   Posted in Mexico
Posted on
Photo: Zaachila

Market days in Oaxaca are among the most famous in the country. Open air markets are moveable feasts traced back for centuries. They are often called a tianguis, an expression going back to the open air markets of the Aztecs.

The tianguis is different than the established markets — mercados — where vendors sell their wares each day.

Market days are social events for people coming into town from far away.

Market Days

Domingo/Sunday:
Tlacolula
Nochixtlán

Lunes/Monday:
Ixtlán de Juárez
Miahuatlan
Villa Alta

Martes/Tuesday:
Atzompa
Ayaquezco de Aldama

Miercoles/Wednesday:
Tamazulapan
Zimatlán
San Pablo Etla

Jueves/Thursday:
Zaachila
Ejutla de Crespo

Viernes/Friday:
Ocotlán
San Bartolo Coyotepec
Santo Tomas Jalietza

Sabado/Saturday:
Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca City

Flickr
Oaxaca City Markets

Planeta.com

Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets
Oaxaca
México
Guelaguetza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.