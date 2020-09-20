Photo: Zaachila
Market days in Oaxaca are among the most famous in the country. Open air markets are moveable feasts traced back for centuries. They are often called a tianguis, an expression going back to the open air markets of the Aztecs.
The tianguis is different than the established markets — mercados — where vendors sell their wares each day.
Market days are social events for people coming into town from far away.
Market Days
Domingo/Sunday:
Tlacolula
Nochixtlán
Lunes/Monday:
Ixtlán de Juárez
Miahuatlan
Villa Alta
Martes/Tuesday:
Atzompa
Ayaquezco de Aldama
Miercoles/Wednesday:
Tamazulapan
Zimatlán
San Pablo Etla
Jueves/Thursday:
Zaachila
Ejutla de Crespo
Viernes/Friday:
Ocotlán
San Bartolo Coyotepec
Santo Tomas Jalietza
Sabado/Saturday:
Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca City
