Pochote Xochimilco 2020

Photo: Pochote Xochimilco, Facebook

Planeta.com is adding the new location of Oaxaca City’s Pochote Market to our list of places to visit after the pandemic. For those able to visit sooner than later, please greet our friends Andrea, Misael, Nereo, and Soledad. (Who are we missing?)

Oaxaca City – Breaking news from Oaxaca’s Pochote Mercado Agroecológico y Artesanal. Starting in December 2020, the market opens its doors at a new location: Calle Porfirio Díaz #1250 Colonia Centro (next to Salón Condesa). Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

goo.gl/maps/4F2RppxBxm98Q6Lt9

We have a long relationship with our friends (vendors and clients) here. We first started visiting the market when it first opened in the arquitos in 2003.

For news about the market, keep an eye on their Facebook page – pochotexochimilco. Like, follow, share and visit. The market boasts great food (tostadas, tortas and tamales), folk art (the beautiful Zapotec and Chinantec textiles once banned from the original Pochote market for being … textiles) and most importantly people. Greet the long-time friends and vendors. You can even practice greetings in Oaxaca’s Indigenous languages.

The market is made up of Oaxacan families from different regions of the state of Oaxaca. Market vendors offer local products including home-made food, handicrafts, vegetables.

Key Links

facebook.com/pochotexochimilco

Planeta.com