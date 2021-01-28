home Nature Ocean Links

Photo: Henrikj

Links related to the ocean presented in somewhat random fashion

Ocean-Climate Ambition Summit
Hashtag: #OceanClimateAction

oceanclimateambition.orgyoutube

Events
June 8 World Oceans Day
https://twitter.com/worldoceansday

Ocean Conference
https://oceanconference.un.org
https://oceanconference.un.org/documents

Resolutions and decisions

Secretary-General Reports

Provisional agenda

Concept papers for the partnership dialogues

Programme

General Assembly

Our Ocean
http://ourocean2016.org/livestream
http://www.state.gov/e/oes/ocns/opa/ourocean/index.htm
https://twitter.com/OurOcean

Headlines
An appeal for a code of conduct for marine conservation@rebecca_jarvis
Open source. Open science. Open Ocean. Oceanography for Everyone and the OpenCTD@sfriedscience
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/oceans-at-brink-of-collapse/story-e6frg6n6-1227529321263
Galápagos elegida por UNESCO como sede para Conferencia Global de Reservas Marinas
NOAA releases new ocean floor viewer
ocean floor viewer

Reports: Living Blue Planet 2015
Living Blue Planet Report Species, habitats and human well-being
https://www.worldwildlife.org/publications/living-blue-planet-report-2015
http://assets.worldwildlife.org/publications/817/files/original/Living_Blue_Planet_Report_2015_Final_LR.pdf

Living_Blue_Planet_Report_2015_Final_LR

Twitter
@CelebrateOceans
https://twitter.com/goceantrust
@gbrmarinepark
@sanctuaries
@OurOcean
@Seasaver
@Oceana
@ThankYouOcean
@MissionBlue
@worldoceansday
@Scripps_Ocean
@uwaoceans
@MostlyOcean
@mattfishrand
@sfriedscience
@oceansolutions
Ocean Heating
https://youtu.be/JFb2o66otyE

Elsewhere on the Web
http://globaloceantrust.comhttps://twitter.com/goceantrust

http://oceanexplorer.noaa.govhttp://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/okeanos/media/exstream/exstream.html@okeanosexplorerhttps://www.flickr.com/photos/usoceangov

International Marinelife Alliance
http://www.oceans.uwa.edu.au@uwaoceans
Alaska Oceans Program
Blue Ocean Institute
The Ocean Foundation
Oceana
Pew Oceans Commission
Seaweb
national geographic
http://outbounding.org/all/hot?query=ocean

Ocean Soundscape
Listen to the deep
Listening to the Deep – The World
Sounds of the sea: Listening online to the ocean floor
http://www.whalesong.net

Recommended Listening
Saving the Ocean, part 1
Saving the Ocean, part 2
Saving the Ocean, part 3
Saving the Ocean, part 4

Ocean of Life: How our Seas are Changing – In the David Thomas Conservation Oration, marine conservationist Callum Roberts covers noise pollution, global warming, coral reefs, predatory crabs moving into the Antarctic, dead zones and vampire squids from hell! Key to Roberts’ strategies for protection of oceans is the establishment of a network of protected marine zones. He suggests closing 30% of the oceans to control over fishing. The world wouldn’t go hungry and fish stocks would be replenished. “Our prediction for sea food began in South Africa.”

Ocean of noise – Marine conservationist Callum Roberts joins Off Track at the Sydney Fish Markets.

Oceans of plastic – It is estimated that 8 million tonnes of new plastic debris enters the world’s ocean every year.

Recommended Viewing
Towards a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Oceans and Seas: Healthy, Productive and Resilient Oceans and Seas—Prosperous and Resilient Peoples and Communities

Buzzword Bingo
Acidification – Beach – Current – Ebb and Flow – FishGhost net – Great Pacific Garbage Patch – Gyre – High Seas – MoonOceanOcean AcidificationPhytoplanktonPlankton – Reef – Sharks – Tides – Wave – Whales

Ocean Acidification – The ocean absorbs approximately 26% of the CO2 added to the atmosphere from human activities each year, greatly reducing the impact of this greenhouse gas on the climate. When CO2 dissolves in seawater, carbonic acid is formed. It is this chemical reaction that leads to ocean acidification. Ocean acidity has increased by 30% since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

Indian Ocean
A Brief History Of The Indian Ocean

NOAA
innerspacecenter.org/oceanslive
sanctuaries.noaa.gov
Misc
As humans we are far too terra-centric

Wikipedia
World Ocean
Marie_Tharp

Planeta.com

Ocean
Water

