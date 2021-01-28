Ocean Links

Photo: Henrikj
Ocean-Climate Ambition Summit
Events
June 8 World Oceans Day
Ocean Conference
Resolutions and decisions
- A/RES/70/226 – United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
- A/RES/70/303 – Modalities for the United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
Secretary-General Reports
- Background note of the Secretary-General for the preparatory process of the United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
Provisional agenda
Concept papers for the partnership dialogues
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 1: Addressing marine pollution (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 2: Managing, protecting, conserving and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 3: Minimizing and addressing ocean acidification (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 4: Making fisheries sustainable (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 5: Increasing economic benefits to small islands developing States and least developed countries and providing access for small-scale artisanal fishers to marine resources and markets (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 6: Increasing scientific knowledge, and developing research capacity and transfer of marine technology (Advance unedited version)
- Concept Paper on Partnership dialogue 7: Enhancing the conservation and sustainable use of oceans and their resources by implementing international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Advance unedited version)
Programme
General Assembly
- A/CONF.230/3 – Organizational and procedural matters
Our Ocean
Headlines
An appeal for a code of conduct for marine conservation – @rebecca_jarvis
Open source. Open science. Open Ocean. Oceanography for Everyone and the OpenCTD – @sfriedscience
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/oceans-at-brink-of-collapse/story-e6frg6n6-1227529321263
Galápagos elegida por UNESCO como sede para Conferencia Global de Reservas Marinas
NOAA releases new ocean floor viewer
Reports: Living Blue Planet 2015
Living Blue Planet Report Species, habitats and human well-being
Ocean Heating
Ocean Soundscape
Listen to the deep
Listening to the Deep – The World
Sounds of the sea: Listening online to the ocean floor
http://www.whalesong.net
Recommended Listening
Saving the Ocean, part 1
Saving the Ocean, part 2
Saving the Ocean, part 3
Saving the Ocean, part 4
Ocean of Life: How our Seas are Changing – In the David Thomas Conservation Oration, marine conservationist Callum Roberts covers noise pollution, global warming, coral reefs, predatory crabs moving into the Antarctic, dead zones and vampire squids from hell! Key to Roberts’ strategies for protection of oceans is the establishment of a network of protected marine zones. He suggests closing 30% of the oceans to control over fishing. The world wouldn’t go hungry and fish stocks would be replenished. “Our prediction for sea food began in South Africa.”
Ocean of noise – Marine conservationist Callum Roberts joins Off Track at the Sydney Fish Markets.
Oceans of plastic – It is estimated that 8 million tonnes of new plastic debris enters the world’s ocean every year.
Recommended Viewing
Towards a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Oceans and Seas: Healthy, Productive and Resilient Oceans and Seas—Prosperous and Resilient Peoples and Communities
Buzzword Bingo
Acidification – Beach – Current – Ebb and Flow – Fish – Ghost net – Great Pacific Garbage Patch – Gyre – High Seas – Moon – Ocean – Ocean Acidification – Phytoplankton – Plankton – Reef – Sharks – Tides – Wave – Whales
Ocean Acidification – The ocean absorbs approximately 26% of the CO2 added to the atmosphere from human activities each year, greatly reducing the impact of this greenhouse gas on the climate. When CO2 dissolves in seawater, carbonic acid is formed. It is this chemical reaction that leads to ocean acidification. Ocean acidity has increased by 30% since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.
Indian Ocean
A Brief History Of The Indian Ocean
NOAA
Misc
As humans we are far too terra-centric
Wikipedia
World Ocean
Marie_Tharp
