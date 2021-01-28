Ocean Links

Links related to the ocean presented in somewhat random fashion

Ocean-Climate Ambition Summit

oceanclimateambition.org – youtube

Tune into the Ocean-Climate Ambition Summit TODAY at 3pm to hear from world leaders and climate experts including our own @InVeritas_Jones, @gwynnetaraska, @estevezsalmeron, @dhhubbell + others on how to advance #OceanClimateAction! 🌊



Events

June 8 World Oceans Day

Ocean Conference

Resolutions and decisions

Secretary-General Reports

Provisional agenda

Concept papers for the partnership dialogues

Programme

General Assembly

Our Ocean

Headlines

An appeal for a code of conduct for marine conservation – @rebecca_jarvis

Open source. Open science. Open Ocean. Oceanography for Everyone and the OpenCTD – @sfriedscience

Galápagos elegida por UNESCO como sede para Conferencia Global de Reservas Marinas

NOAA releases new ocean floor viewer

Reports: Living Blue Planet 2015

Living Blue Planet Report Species, habitats and human well-being

Ocean Heating

Elsewhere on the Web

Ocean Soundscape

Listen to the deep

Listening to the Deep – The World

Sounds of the sea: Listening online to the ocean floor

Recommended Listening

Saving the Ocean, part 1

Saving the Ocean, part 2

Saving the Ocean, part 3

Saving the Ocean, part 4

Ocean of Life: How our Seas are Changing – In the David Thomas Conservation Oration, marine conservationist Callum Roberts covers noise pollution, global warming, coral reefs, predatory crabs moving into the Antarctic, dead zones and vampire squids from hell! Key to Roberts’ strategies for protection of oceans is the establishment of a network of protected marine zones. He suggests closing 30% of the oceans to control over fishing. The world wouldn’t go hungry and fish stocks would be replenished. “Our prediction for sea food began in South Africa.”

Ocean of noise – Marine conservationist Callum Roberts joins Off Track at the Sydney Fish Markets.

Oceans of plastic – It is estimated that 8 million tonnes of new plastic debris enters the world’s ocean every year.

Recommended Viewing

Towards a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Oceans and Seas: Healthy, Productive and Resilient Oceans and Seas—Prosperous and Resilient Peoples and Communities

Buzzword Bingo

Ocean Acidification – The ocean absorbs approximately 26% of the CO2 added to the atmosphere from human activities each year, greatly reducing the impact of this greenhouse gas on the climate. When CO2 dissolves in seawater, carbonic acid is formed. It is this chemical reaction that leads to ocean acidification. Ocean acidity has increased by 30% since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.

Indian Ocean

A Brief History Of The Indian Ocean

NOAA

Misc

As humans we are far too terra-centric

