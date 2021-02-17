Artwork

What we look forward to reading this week: Code of Best Practices in Fair Use for Open Educational Resources. Video launch today!

Background

Overview: This project aims to evaluate the perception of copyright related barriers to the creation of open educational resources (OER) that contain third party materials, such as quotations, excerpts, photographs and illustrations. Our preliminary discussions indicate that there are significant areas of practice where increased understanding and confidence about when and how fair use permits the use of these third party materials would expand the types of OER created and improve their instructional value. We anticipate working with authors, teachers, professors, instructional designers, librarians, and others to draft a best practices in fair use for open educational resources to document the best practices in this professional community.

Resilient Digital Materials for Teaching and Learning: Copyright and Open Education Strategies Webinar Series

As teachers are making an emergency shift to online education, one component of that struggle is navigating concerns around copyright when finding digital teaching materials. This webinar series addresses that and is divided into two tracks: K-12 and Higher Education. There are also two stand-alone webinar options that can be attended by both the K-12 and Higher Education community. All of the webinars will also be available on YouTube and linked to https://www.wcl.american.edu/impact/initiatives-programs/pijip/impact/best-practices-in-fair-use/best-practices-in-fair-use-for-open-educational-resources after the live event has ended.

Launch of Best Practices in Fair Use for OER! Join us Weds. Feb 17 at 3pm ET

#Fairuseweek2021 is Feb 22 – 26!

