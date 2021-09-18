UNESCO: Open Educational Resources (OER) are teaching, learning and research materials in any medium – digital or otherwise – that reside in the public domain or have been released under an open license that permits no-cost access, use, adaptation and redistribution by others with no or limited restrictions.



Creative Commons: OER is not a short-term fix to a passing problem — it’s a long-term solution to ensure equitable, inclusive access to education.

Tuesday, September 21 • 8:00pm – 9:00pm Creating the Resources & Support Services to Assist National Governments Implementing the UNESCO Recommendation on OER

I'm excited to lead a discussion on: "Creating the Resources & Support Services to Assist National Governments Implementing the @UNESCO Recommendation on #OER" at the CC Global Summit 2021. Join us! https://t.co/sg8dW0uxwl @ccglobalsummit #ccglobalsummit — Cable Green (@cgreen) September 17, 2021

Education in Times of Crisis and Beyond: Maximizing Copyright Flexibilities

Background

What is OER? From Creative Commons:

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

“OER are teaching, learning, and research resources that reside in the public domain or have been released under an intellectual property license that permits their free use and re-purposing by others. Open educational resources include full courses, course materials, modules, textbooks, streaming videos, tests, software, and any other tools, materials, or techniques used to support access to knowledge.”

OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development)

“digitised materials offered freely and openly for educators, students, and self-learners to use and reuse for teaching, learning, and research. OER includes learning content, software tools to develop, use, and distribute content, and implementation resources such as open licences.”

UNESCO

“teaching, learning and research materials in any medium, digital or otherwise, that reside in the public domain or have been released under an open license that permits no-cost access, use, adaptation and redistribution by others with no or limited restrictions.”

https://webarchive.unesco.org/20160807000909/http://www.unesco.org/new/en/communication-and-information/events/calendar-of-events/events-websites/world-open-educational-resources-congress/

https://en.unesco.org/themes/building-knowledge-societies/oer

The Cape Town Open Education Declaration

“[O]pen educational resources should be freely shared through open licences which facilitate use, revision, translation, improvement and sharing by anyone. Resources should be published in formats that facilitate both use and editing, and that accommodate a diversity of technical platforms. Whenever possible, they should also be available in formats that are accessible to people with disabilities and people who do not yet have access to the Internet.”

Ten Directions to Move Open Education Forward

The Wikieducator OER Handbook

“The term “Open Educational Resource(s)” (OER) refers to educational resources (lesson plans, quizzes, syllabi, instructional modules, simulations, etc.) that are freely available for use, reuse, adaptation, and sharing.”

OER Commons

“Open Educational Resources are teaching and learning materials that you may freely use and reuse, without charge. OER often have a Creative Commons or GNU license that state specifically how the material may be used, reused, adapted, and shared.”

Some background: Open Educational Resources are teaching, learning and research materials in any medium that reside in the public domain or have been released under an open license that permits no-cost access, use, adaptation and redistribution by others https://t.co/RDuDNo7G26 pic.twitter.com/z9OQUZqHe3 — planetanews (@planetanews) September 17, 2021

