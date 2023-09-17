Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Celebrations

Oktoberfest

ByGuest Contributor

Sep 15, 2023
Illustration: Diamonds (some rights reserved)

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest. Held annually in Munich, BavariaGermany, it is a 16-day folk festival running from late September to the first weekend in October, with more than 6 million people from around the world attending the event every year.

Key Links
oktoberfest.de

Headlines
Oktoberfest: Munich mayor opens 188th beer festival – DW

Older Headlines
We can brew it: Munich eyes Oktoberfest at sobering moment for Europe
‘The risk is simply too high’: Germany’s Oktoberfest canceled because of coronavirus pandemic (2020)
Oktoberfest celebrated in San Angelo (2020)

Stray Notes

  • Festival halls in Munich can seat 94,000 people.

Videos

Wirtshaus Wiesn in Munich – Alternative to the Oktoberfest

Wikipedia
Oktoberfest
Lozenge

Planeta.com

Germany
Germany Food
Festivals
09 // September // Septiembre
10 // October // Octubre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Caribbean

Martinique

Sep 16, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Headlines

45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Sep 15, 2023 Ron Mader
Celebrations

Oktoberfest

Sep 15, 2023 Guest Contributor
Parks USA

National Public Lands Day

Sep 14, 2023 Guest Contributor