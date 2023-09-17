Illustration: Diamonds (some rights reserved)
Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest. Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16-day folk festival running from late September to the first weekend in October, with more than 6 million people from around the world attending the event every year.
Key Links
oktoberfest.de
Headlines
Oktoberfest: Munich mayor opens 188th beer festival – DW
Older Headlines
We can brew it: Munich eyes Oktoberfest at sobering moment for Europe
‘The risk is simply too high’: Germany’s Oktoberfest canceled because of coronavirus pandemic (2020)
Oktoberfest celebrated in San Angelo (2020)
Stray Notes
- Festival halls in Munich can seat 94,000 people.
Videos
Wirtshaus Wiesn in Munich – Alternative to the Oktoberfest
Wikipedia
Oktoberfest
Lozenge
Planeta.com